Teacher of Physical and Health Education
Sigtuna Skolstiftelse / Gymnasielärarjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla gymnasielärarjobb i Sigtuna
2024-06-07
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigtuna Skolstiftelse i Sigtuna
Sigtunaskolan Humanistiska Läroverket, SSHL, is a boarding school with Sigtuna Skolstiftelse as its' trustee, with its historical roots dating back to the 1920s. The school has today around five hundred students comprising of both boarding students, living in the school grounds, and day students from the local area.
SSHL offers students two clear routes through the school; via the IB Middle Years and Diploma programmes, as well as through the Swedish National gymnasium school Curriculum. This is reflected in the mix of Swedish and International culture with students with representation from around forty-five different countries. Publiceringsdatum2024-06-07Arbetsuppgifter
SSHL is seeking applications for a teacher of Physical and Health Education both in our IB Middle years programme and in the Swedish gymnasium for 100%. The role will also include mentorship.Kvalifikationer
Professionally, you will hold qualified teacher status and have experience working in an independent or international school setting and as a person you will be resilient, flexible and structured. You will be able to develop positive relationships with all members of the school community and you will be committed to delivering a high quality educational experience. The desire to embrace responsibility and the capacity to adopt a solution-oriented approach to your work is vital, as is the ability to manage time effectively.
Experience of the IB curriculums is preferred and it is a merit if you are capable of working in both English and Swedish. Ability to teach another subject is also of interest. Emphasis is on personal suitability and before employment is confirmed a clean police report should be shown.
ÖVRIGT
The closing date for applications is 19th June 2024 although candidates of interest may be contacted and interviewed prior to the closing date. We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible. Given the time frame involved, preference will be given to candidates who have the necessary documentation to work in the EU.
Welcome with your application via this link:
For further information about the position please contact: Kerry Browning, Principal for IB, 08-59257100, Kerry.browning@sshl.se
Union representative: Charlotte Lundberg, Sveriges Lärare, charlotte.lundberg@sshl.se
Look at www.sshl.se
With respect to the recruitment agents and marketing or similar, we decline any contact. Ersättning
Enligt avtal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C197114". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigtuna Skolstiftelse Arbetsplats
Sigtunaskolan (sshl), Sigtunaskolan Humanistiska Läroverket (sshl) Kontakt
Biträdande rektor
Kerry Browning kerry.browning@sshl.se 08-592 571 00 Jobbnummer
8733788