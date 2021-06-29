Teacher of English as a Foreign language - Evenings/Saturdays - Folkuniversitetet Stift Kurs- Verksamheten - Lärarjobb i Stockholm
Teacher of English as a Foreign language - Evenings/Saturdays
Folkuniversitetet Stift Kurs- Verksamheten / Lärarjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-29

Teacher of English as a Foreign language - Evenings/Saturdays, start from September 2021
Folkuniversitetet Stockholm offer courses in English as a foreign language, and we are continuously striving to develop and expand our Language Department. We are currently looking to recruit qualified, experienced teachers of English as a Foreign Language for our evening and Saturday courses. Courses are held at Folkuniversitetet's premises in Stockholm or online via Zoom depending on the Covid-19 situation and subsequent restrictions in place at any given time.
Job duties
* Teaching general English as well as conversation and business courses.
* Preparation and planning of courses and lessons.
* Meeting students' expectations for the courses.
* Correspondence with students between lessons regarding preparation, self-study, homework, or any other queries the students may have regarding the course.
* Liaising with management/administration on a regular basis or as requested to ensure Folkuniversitetet's standards are maintained.

Who are we looking for?
We are looking for teachers who have:
* English as their native language (or equivalent competence).
* A Cambridge CELTA certificate (or equivalent) is desirable
* At least two years teaching experience of teaching to adults.
* General IT skills and an interest in implementing these into lessons both face-to-face and online.
* A genuine interest and desire to see our students progress and develop. We are also looking for teachers who are willing and able to work independently as well as in a group, have excellent social skills, are positive to change and development and have a sound ethical approach.

How to apply
Please upload a copy of your CV and a brief cover letter. We will contact you in due course if we feel that you would be a suitable candidate for interview. For further enquiries, please contact alexis.orphanides@folkuniversitetet.se

