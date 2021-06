Teacher of English as a Foreign language - Evenings/Saturdays - Folkuniversitetet Stift Kurs- Verksamheten - Lärarjobb i Stockholm

Teacher of English as a Foreign language - Evenings/Saturdays, start from September 2021

Folkuniversitetet Stockholm offer courses in English as a foreign language, and we are continuously striving to develop and expand our Language Department. We are currently looking to recruit qualified, experienced teachers of English as a Foreign Language for our evening and Saturday courses. Courses are held at Folkuniversitetet's premises in Stockholm or online via Zoom depending on the Covid-19 situation and subsequent restrictions in place at any given time.

Job duties
Teaching general English as well as conversation and business courses.
Preparation and planning of courses and lessons.
Meeting students' expectations for the courses.
Correspondence with students between lessons regarding preparation, self-study, homework, or any other queries the students may have regarding the course.
Liaising with management/administration on a regular basis or as requested to ensure Folkuniversitetet's standards are maintained.

Who are we looking for?
We are looking for teachers who have:
English as their native language (or equivalent competence).
A Cambridge CELTA certificate (or equivalent) is desirable
At least two years teaching experience of teaching to adults.
General IT skills and an interest in implementing these into lessons both face-to-face and online.
A genuine interest and desire to see our students progress and develop. 

We are also looking for teachers who are willing and able to work independently as well as in a group, have excellent social skills, are positive to change and development and have a sound ethical approach.

How to apply
Please upload a copy of your CV and a brief cover letter. We will contact you in due course if we feel that you would be a suitable candidate for interview. For further enquiries, please contact alexis.orphanides@folkuniversitetet.se 

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid Upp till 20%

2021-06-29
timlön

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Folkuniversitetet Stift Kurs- Verksamheten