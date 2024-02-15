Teacher, Music, Ages 10 - 15
2024-02-15
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Music Teacher
IES Sundbyberg is looking for a qualified Music teacher for Year 4 to 9 to join our wonderful team in August 2024. This is your opportunity to work at our school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key.
About the position
The position is a full time employment 100%.
Main duties include but are not limited to:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behavior policies
• Mentorship of 16 students is included in this position as well.
Who are you?
• You have a Swedish lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a teaching license/registration as well as a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification
• Good knowledge of the English language
• You are enthusiastic, positive, committed and a cooperative team player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues
• In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, you are well organized, take pride in your mentorship and other school duties
Interviews will take place continuously and the position might be filled before the deadline.
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://sundbyberg.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg Kontakt
Johanna Bohlin recruitment.sundbyberg@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8473902