Teacher, Mathematics, Ages 13 - 16
2024-01-12
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Mathematics Teacher year 7-9
Would you like to work in an international environment with a clear pedagogical policy?
We are now seeking a qualified and creative mathematics teacher for grades 7-9 to join us in August 2024. Please note that we are a school with students from Year 4-9. Our teachers are expected to be able to teach all year levels. (Arbetsförmedlingens template requires a choice of Teacher 4-6 or Teacher 7-9 to publish this ad)
About you:You must be knowledgeable and passionate about your subject with a teacher qualification to teach mathematics. You are a leader in the classroom with the tools to create a calm learning environment. You differentiate your teaching to meet the needs of all your students. Continuous formative feedback to students ensures the students steady development and is a natural part of your teaching.
Knowledge and experience of teaching the iGCSE program is a merit.
As a teacher you are flexible and a dedicated team player, and have a passion for not only teaching your subject but also creating a relationship with your students and colleagues. As a mentor to 16 students you will support them to realise their full potential, whatever their background.
Great emphasis is placed on personal qualities.
About the job:The job description includes, besides regular teaching assignments like planning, teaching, grading and monitoring, also mentoring students in one of the classes you teach. You need to be available for meetings with guardians, students and colleagues and actively work to maintain IES values and vision. With us the focus lies on teaching and on a calm environment where the schools routines and rules are followed by both students and staff. A friendly atmosphere and a good collaboration is the key behind our success. This is also the basis for creating a common thread that guides and supports our students through their schooling and helps them achieve their goals.
International English School Nacka (IESN) is an independent school with 940 students. The school opened in August 2010 and is located in Nacka strand with good communications to Slussen and central Stockholm. We offer a calm and safe work environment where mutual respect between students and between students and staff permeates the business. Teachers and students come from all over the world and thereby bring experience, knowledge and new opportunities to the school.
Terms of employment: 6 months probationary period
A police check for working within a school is mandatory
Starting August 2nd
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter via IES Careers. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible. We look forward to reading your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09
