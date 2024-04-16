Teacher, English, Ages 13 - 15
2024-04-16
, Lund
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES was established in 1993 and has since grown steadily whilst maintaining its quality.
More about the company and its schools, our history and ethos can be found at www.engelska.se
English teacher - Year 6-7
Internationella Engelska Skolan Staffanstorp is now seeking a qualified teacher to teach English to our 6-9 students, to start in August 2024.
We are looking for enthusiastic, positive, committed, and cooperative team-players, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching licence/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress, and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16
https://staffanstorp.engelska.se/
Internationella Engelska Skolan Staffanstorp
Truls Katzler truls.katzler.staffanstorp@engelska.se
