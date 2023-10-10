Teacher, Class Teacher
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Staffanstorp Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Staffanstorp
2023-10-10
, Lund
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan has made a big difference for our students for 30 years. We are convinced that it is thanks to our clear ethos with committed staff and present school leaders that our schools have succeeded. We create an environment where everyone works toward common goals and where students are at the centre of everything we do. All students are our students.
IES Staffanstorp is a school with years F-8 with approximately 530 students. We are a bilingual school that follows the Swedish curriculum. The school is located in the new suburb of Vikshem in Staffanstorp, which is easily accessible by bus, and car. Working in our school means being part of a professional community and collaboration. With us, you get the opportunity to work internationally but at home. At IES Staffanstorp, you have a great opportunity to develop in various roles.
Now we are looking for a qualified teacher with a focus on working with students who have special needs. The need would be to teach our students individually and in small groups, in the Y1-Y3 age group.
In this role, you will help to create a safe foundation for our students who need extraordinary support. The tasks are varied and based on need. You will help the students find peace in their studies and need to be helpful in finding individual solutions, so that the students can absorb knowledge. You will support and help them practice everyday tasks and routines, in various activities during breaks, at meals and more. You cooperate and collaborate with teaching staff and student health, but will run the small groups and individual teaching on your own.
Qualifications: We are looking for someone who is a qualified teacher. It is a bonus if you have previously worked with students with NPF diagnoses and motivational talks with students in need of special support. As a person, you are responsive and have a very good ability to create and develop relationships. You enjoy collaborating with colleagues and guardians and take both initiative and great responsibility to create the conditions for students' learning and development. The work requires you to have personal maturity, patience and the ability to adapt both approach and communication based on the situation. You have a good ability to express yourself in Swedish and English in both speech and writing. Working language is in Swedish Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://staffanstorp.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Staffanstorp Kontakt
Marina marina.goetze.staffanstorp@engelska.se +46 76 022 0464 Jobbnummer
8179265