Procurement Solutions Architect
2024-05-17
From ideas to reality. Decode the future.
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Solutions Architect to oversee and enhance our Procurement solutions landscape. The role demands a proactive approach in identifying technological opportunities for improvement, reducing complexity, and driving cost efficiencies across the procurement function.
As Solutions Architect you will be responsible for the IT architecture and design principles that shall apply to the IT solutions within the Procurement organization. You are expected to drive standardization, design, implement and manage technology solutions, ensuring scalability and alignment with our business objectives and IT standards, in relation to the Procurement IT landscape.
Success in the position requires developing a close working relationship with key stakeholders in Procurement, Product Sourcing, and wider IT organization. Establishing and maintaining relationships with external IT partners/suppliers is another key success factor.
What you'll do
Solution Ownership: Maintain a comprehensive overview of the current procurement solutions landscape, evaluating and managing the lifecycle of existing systems.
Technology Solutioning: Proactively identify and design appropriate IT solutions for new business requirements, areas for improvement, and the replacement of outdated legacy systems.
Solution Design and Documentation: Translate business user stories into detailed IT solutions, ensuring all designs meet the specified requirements and are well-documented.
Compliance and Standards: Ensure all IT solutions adhere to Electrolux's IT standards and best practices, including security protocols.
Functional Specifications: Develop clear and concise functional specifications for software developers to ensure accurate implementation of the required features.
Infrastructure Implementation: Oversee and secure the implementation of necessary infrastructure to support new and existing applications.
Solution Implementation Management: Manage the end-to-end process of solution implementation, focusing on technical aspects and excluding people change management.
Level 3 Support: Provide expert-level support for advanced functionalities, addressing complex issues that surpass standard support levels.
Configuration Management Database (CMDB): Ensure all relevant data related to the procurement solutions is accurately maintained and regularly updated in the CMDB.
Operational Efficiency: Drive initiatives aimed at reducing the complexity of the solutions landscape and associated operational costs.
Strategy: Support the development of IT roadmaps for the portfolio of applications in alignment with other related IT roadmaps (e.g. IT infrastructure) within the business area and at group level.
Who you are
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Systems Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience (minimum 5 years) as a Solutions Architect, with a focus on procurement or similar enterprise systems.
Strong understanding of IT infrastructure, software development life cycle (SDLC), and current industry trends.
Expertise in designing and implementing complex IT solutions.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, capable of working in a cross-functional environment and influencing business and technical leaders.
Experience with compliance standards and IT governance.
Familiarity with Configuration Management tools and processes.
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously with a keen attention to detail.
Previous exposure to Agile and DevOps environments.
Fluency in English.
Where you'll be
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm / Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof, and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits highlights
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8688727