Teacher assistant/After school staff (Temporary Position) Vikariat
Lunds kommun / Pedagogjobb / Lund Visa alla pedagogjobb i Lund
2024-08-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds kommun i Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
The position is temporary (October 1, 2024-June 19, 2025).
• - To work as a teacher assistant in the classroom during school hours.
- - Plan and carry out the work in the After-school programme for students aged 6-13. This entails working in the after-school programme during study days and school breaks.
- - Perform other related duties as assigned. You work closely with the program coordinators.
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.
Qualifications
Certified Teacher assistant, After school pedagogue or equivalent.
Experience
• Experience of working with children in an educational setting both as a teacher assistant and as an after-school program pedagogue.
• Experience of working with differentiation and learning support
• Experience of creating a smooth transition from the school day to the After School Programme for students.
• Experience of working in a multicultural setting.
• Knowledge about the Swedish and IB curricula for the primary years a plus.
The working language is English.
Requirements
• Attitudes and skills for a cross-culture environment.
• Very good communicative, organizational and collaborative skills.
• To be able to use digital tools in your daily work.
• Team player.
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world.
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students.
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues.
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment.
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team.
- The possibility to enjoy a free pedagogical lunch every day.https://lund.se/arbete-och-lediga-jobb/sa-ar-det-att-arbeta-med-oss/det-har-ger-vi-dig-som-medarbetare
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits.
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK has approximately 400 students at the moment.
More information about the school can be found at: https://lund.varbi.com/center/tool/position/672086/edit/tab:2/www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of the Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school setting, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/858". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132) Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Ulrika Wiman ulrika.wiman@lund.se +463597642 Jobbnummer
8869559