Taxiförare Uber/bolt/fair Heltid/deltid/extra
Leorik Group AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Lidingö
2024-04-01
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
LEORIK GROUP AB is a company that is expanding. We've partnered with Uber, Bolt and Fair from the beginning.
Our ambition is to get the best drivers. Both women and men. We want to have a good dialogue so that everyone can enjoy themselves.
Uber is currently represented in about 400 locations around the world. In Sweden, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Lund, Uppsala. More locations are on the waiting list.
Intensive work is underway to link new partners and companies for increasing driving assignments.
We are now looking for more drivers with taxi licences. Both women and men.
We prefer that you work full-time. Optional day service or evening/night.
You receive driving assignments with the help of UBER, Bolt och Fair applications on your mobile phone. You can also take assignments as a taxi on the street and at the airports.
The taxi industry is not a 09 to 17 job, but you work towards a daily taking. There are plenty of customers as UBER, BOLT and FAIR have expanded explosively in the past year. We always have more customers than available cars. So this means that if your goal is to get a salary between $20,000 and $40,000, it's totally possible and you're willing to work hard. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01
E-post: ivanpavic.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leorik Group AB
(org.nr 559266-0962)
Holavedsvägen 21 Lgh.1201
)
181 64 LIDINGÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Ivan Pavic ivanpavic.se@gmail.com 0739807273 Jobbnummer
8578429