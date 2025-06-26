Taxiförare
Raza, Waleed / Fordonsförarjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Sigtuna
2025-06-26
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raza, Waleed i Sigtuna
Waleed Raza is now looking for taxi drivers in Stockholm . If you have a valid taxi driver's license from Sweden, we can help you with your application for a work permit in Sweden. With us you will receive a competitive salary according to the collective agreement and comprehensive insurance.
Important requirements:
Valid taxi driver's license from Sweden.
Possibility to work full-time or part-time.
You must be prepared to work solid 8 - 10 hour shifts .
The cars are approved by Arlanda and the Swedish Transport Agency .
About the service:
Salary: Fixed and variable salary according to collective agreement.
Workplace: Stockholm, Sweden.
We offer a stable work environment with full benefits, ensuring both safety and job satisfaction.
If you have a taxi driver's license and are looking for a meaningful career, apply now and start driving with Waleed Raza!
About the employment
Salary
Salary type: Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06
E-post: razawaleed318@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raza, Waleed
Valstavägen 58 Lgh 1003 (visa karta
)
195 50 MÄRSTA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Raza Waleed Kontakt
Waleed Raza razawaleed318@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9404543