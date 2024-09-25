Taxiförare
2024-09-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
We are looking for a taxi driver with a taxi license. As a taxi driver you must be nice to customers and you must have good customer service. You speak good English and of course Swedish. Previous experience as a taxi driver is an advantage but not a requirement, but you must have a taxi licence and be ready to work full-time. You are flexible with working hours both day and night but you can choose to work either day or night. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
Apply via the above e-mail address or call - 0764560246
E-post: raphaelsson@outlook.com Arbetsgivarens referens
