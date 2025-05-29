Tax Analyst
2025-05-29
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak International Business Operations (TPI BO) is the Group's Global Headquarters, located in Pully/Lausanne, Switzerland. Tetra Pak develops, manufactures and markets systems for processing, packaging, and distribution of food. We produce packaging material at 40 plants and have 36 market companies and 78 sales offices around the world. Every day more than 488 million Tetra Pak packages are distributed in more than 170 countries. Tetra Pak net sales amounted in 2018 to approx. EUR11.2 billion and more than 25'000 persons were employed.
We are now looking for a new Tax Analyst to join the Tax Operations team and to contribute to executing the day-to-day tasks within Tax Ops. The purpose of the role is to support tax compliance activities within the tax center of excellence including tax compliance reporting services provided to Tetra Pak entities globally to ensure that tax returns are submitted accurately and on time. This also includes assistance with some local and cross border transactions concerning goods and services and supporting management with driving global tax alignment improvement initiatives.
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden. Some international travel will be required from time to time. You will report to the Tax Manager.
What you will do
As our next Tax Analyst, your core responsibilities will be:
Ensuring Tax Compliance - Accurately prepare, reconcile, review, and submit tax returns (direct and indirect) while maintaining compliance with local and global tax regulations.
Managing Tax Queries & Audits - Address questions from internal teams, local tax experts, external consultants, and tax authorities, providing timely and precise responses. Support resolution of external audit findings.
Optimizing Tax Processes - Enhance efficiency in end-to-end tax processes, including Intrastat reporting, reconciliations, account clearing, and procedural documentation updates.
Coordination with External Partners - Work closely with outsourcing partners (e.g., Deloitte) on tax activities and fee-related tasks to ensure smooth collaboration.
Supporting the Tax Manager - Assist with research, tax treatment analysis, document review, administrative duties, and project participation to drive business effectiveness.
We believe you have
Accounting/finance/business degree
Minimum 3-5 years' experience gained in tax compliance from a previous role is required
Previous experience in finance or accounting such as bookkeeping will be an advantage
ERP knowledge (preferably SAP) is essential
Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint is essential
Knowledge of Swedish tax regulation is essential
Graduate for tax advisory is an advantage
Fluency in English and Swedish is essential
We believe that you are a true team player that can demonstrate strong listening and communication skills. Your strong attention to detail and your proactive approach, combined with your ability to handle many tasks simultaneously and set priorities, makes it possible for you to handle your tasks and responsibilities in an organized and systematic way. You thrive in a global team-based environment, and you possess strong business awareness. You must be passionate about delivering a quality service to internal "clients", have a genuine interest in finance/accounting/taxes and have experience of working with external stakeholders. Furthermore, we believe you are analytical and able to work effectively with deadlines.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website: We are Tetra Pak Lund
This job posting expires on 2025-06-12.
To know more about the position contact Maria Cristina Mozo Alegre at +34 918 769 529
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
