Tarento Ab Is Looking For A Technical Architect

You excel at
C#, .Net, .Net Core, WinForms, WPF
Unit testing and Mocking
English, both verbally and written

Have hands-on experience of
Model-view-viewmodel (MVVM)
Test automation (Specflow, Selenium) and continuous integration (TeamCity)
Async-await

A pure bonus is if you
Understand challenges of large codebases
Are familiar with agile ways of SW development
Knows Win32 C/C++
Have some experience in Secure Coding and Certificate Management


Desired Skills and Experience
Excellent communication skills - both verbal and written.
10+ years programming and integration software development experience in C#, .Net, .Net Core, WinForms, WPF
Knowledge in designing and developing solutions in Logic Apps and Azure Data Factory.
Monitoring and troubleshooting experience
Hands On experience in programming in Python
Hands on experience in developing web APIs
Experience in Automating the dockerization of web application using Circle CI

