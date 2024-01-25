Test and validation
Description:
Test and validation - Test execution (automated and manual) using Hardware-in-the-loop test environment. Testing Component (Sensors & ECUs) and System Level.
Location: Sweden / Gothenburg
Role summary:
Are you ready to play a pivotal role in the future of automotive technology? We are seeking a dynamic individual for the position of BMS Validation Engineer within our Electrical and Electronics Integration CoE, specializing in BMS systems integration. As a BMS Validation Engineer, you will be responsible for the design and development of validation documentation, software, SIL models, HIL models, test scripts, and components. This role involves the Verification and Validation of BMS systems, contributing to HIL Verification & Validation projects from design to integration and delivery of cutting-edge systems.
In this role, you will be a key member of a team dedicated to validating battery management software in electrified powertrains. Your responsibilities will include the validation of control strategies and embedded software products for automotive battery management systems, utilizing hardware-in-the-loop systems (HIL). As a BMS Validation Engineer, you will be directly involved in executing software test plans, developing requirements-based test procedures, upgrading HIL systems, and plant modelling.
Key responsibilities:
Validation of battery management software in electrified powertrains.
Execution of software test plans within project timelines and budget.
Development of requirements-based test procedures and HIL upgrades
Plant modeling and collaboration with third-party engineering services for test automation
Leading and prioritizing the day-to-day work of engineering resources.
Requirements
Minimum of 7+ years' experience of relevant automotive systems.
3+ years of experience in the area of BMS (Battery Management System) or Powertrain or Body or Chassis domain.
Experience in testing components (Sensors & ECUs) and System Level.
Knowledge of battery management systems and electrified powertrains.
Proficiency in HIL models, test scripts, and components development.
Develop Plant Model for Propulsion systems and IO Models for HIL
Cascade test specifications from system to components and delivery of test plans and test designs to the specifications.
Experience in developing and maintaining VIL, system verification test cases and test infrastructure.
Define the requirements and design the test setup for validation on the Hardware-in- the-loop (HIL) or Software Test Bench using target Hardware.
Run software verification and validation for planned software releases.
Experience with MATLAB, Simulink, Stateflow, Vector tools etc. other popular automotive tools
Experience in HIL testing using DSpace AutomationDesk, ControlDesk or Provetech tools.
Experience working with INCA, CANoe , CANape , Simulink.
Experience working with CAPL scripting or Python scripting.
Experience with battery cell simulators (dSPACE/ETAS/NI) preferred.
Experience in testing on HIL or vehicle.
Experience in developing the test procedures, test plans and execute them on HIL or Vehicle.
Experience in building and using HIL test setups (dSpace and relevant tools), system level test benches and CAN / LIN / Automotive Ethernet network verification tools (e.g. CANoe, CANalyzer etc.)
Experience with National Instruments, dSpace or Carmaker IPG
Experience in scripting languages
Experience in C, C++, C#, or python
Experience in plant modeling (Electrical Motors, High Voltage Battery Systems, Vehicle Dynamics and Thermal System) - you deeply understand mechanical and electrical systems.
Expertise in Test Automation using Python and Robot Framework
As the role is in Sweden, Gothenburg, you must live in Sweden and have a work permit already.
Professional English in speaking and writing.
Merits:
Fluent in Swedish in both speaking and writing.
Live in Gothenburg
Personal attributes:
Analytical ability
Communicative (verbal and in writing)
Energetic and Engaging
Structural and Prioritization capability
Data driven
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Join us in the fast-paced development environment that caters to engineers capable of quickly developing skills in new areas and effectively collaborating with and leading other engineers within a multidisciplinary/global team.
Please send your CV to armita@ultragroup.se
About us:
Ultragroup AB is at the forefront of redefining consulting with a fresh perspective. Born from the minds of consultants, our foundation is built on valuing people above all else. We offer a unique concept connecting clients with highly skilled engineers through a network of small consulting firms driven by engineering expertise.
