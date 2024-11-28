Tap changer Technical Marketing Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2024-11-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We, Hitachi Energy - Insulation and Components, are looking for a Tap changer Technical Marketing Specialist to join our team! We are working within the transformer business, supplying world class components to transformer manufacturers worldwide. We are proud of our product portfolio, our global customer base as well as our modern production units. Our strong ambition will always be to be our customers' preferred choice of supply and hope that you will play a key role.
Are you a person with an excellent technical knowledge in Tap changers and/or Power Transformers combined with a commercial drive and a true interest to work close to customers? Do you enjoy using your knowledge to educate and training others, colleagues and customers alike, to work closely together with customers to ensure our products are matched with their needs? Then this could be the right opportunity for you! As Technical Marketing Specialist, you are an important part of the circuit of knowledge within and outside Hitachi Energy. You support the factory/regional teams in sales and marketing activities and regularly train our sales team on the existing portfolio of products.
How you 'll make an impact
Apply technical knowledge to work closely to customers to ensure matching of our products to the customer needs.
Active participation and drive in homologation processes.
Responsible for early identification of growth opportunities and creating understanding of customer specification.
Implementing the growth plan in conjunction with the sales and marketing manager and given team.
Supports new product development and market implementation.
Develop strong product market material including product presentations and leading seminaries in demonstrating/presenting bushings.
Your background
A minimum three-year work experience with Tap changer technology.
An easy-going doer with leadership skills.
Communicative and can explain advanced technical knowledge in a simple and easy way.
Strategic with a constant business mind.
Preferably and with advantage multilingual (for example English, Swedish, Spanish, German, French).
Able to regularly travel for training sales and customers at different locations.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 2024-12-11. This position is open for placement in Sweden.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! More information: Recruiting Manager, Henrik Boström, henrik.bostrom@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9035636