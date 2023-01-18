Talented Thermal Researcher
2023-01-18
We are currently looking for a researcher to the Engineering lab at our Stockholm office and offer a chance to be included in a long term fundamental research pursuit.
We would like the candidate for this position to take responsiblitly for cooling technologyes including heat and mass flow, fundamental thermodynamics and new material research, innovation design and implementation in future breakthrough cooling solutions.
These research activities will not only be restricted to the wireless / smartphone technology area, there is a clear possibility in this role to work with basic fundamental research for the full Huawei product portfolio. The work will be done in very close cooperation with our head office in China.
Essential Skills required (as many as possible from list below):
We expect the candidates to be a (very talented) PhD student, younger Post-doc or Master student. The potential candidate should have received the formal degree during the last couple of years, or will receive it during 2023. The formal degree should be within Thermal management research like Heat and mass tranfesr, Flow dynamics, Physics or Applied matematics.
To take on these massive challenges we need outstanding individuals. We are looking for candidates with outstanding study achievements, candidates that have received university awards, medals of merits, best paper awards, grants, scholarships, published papers in top magazines or received other ways of formal recognition. Successfull participation in Science olympiads or Technology competitions is very interesting.
The candidate can of course communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing
Additional skills required:
• We expect that the candidate can work independently as well as in a team. The position will also handle cooperation projects with Universities so solid experience of the academic environment is appreciated.
• The candidate should have a proven capability to pursue creative solutions. Prior experience from international and multicultural work is preferred
For more information regarding the position, kindly contact:
Bo Lundblad (Huawei Sweden Engineering lab Line manager)
46 73 920 0538bo.lundblad@huawei.com Ersättning
