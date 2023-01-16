Talent Attraction Partner
2023-01-16
We are looking for a Talent Attraction Partner for an international company in Gothenburg. Start April 2nd and 9 months contract to begin with.
The company's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way: more shareable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data into smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with our customers in the automotive industry!
We are looking for a Talent Attraction Partner with a strong tech network in the greater Gothenburg area. Together with our TA colleague, you will handle the entire recruitment journey while facilitating our continuous growth.
Do you want to be at the forefront and continue to challenge yourself in Talent Acquisition and all the exciting areas of recruitment? Your focus will be to hire tech talent but also contribute to projects related to employer branding, events, recruitment marketing, diversity & inclusion, candidate experience, etc. Together we will share our knowledge, support each other, and have fun.
You will also be part of the People & Culture team, consisting of 13 people at the Gothenburg office today. Every day we work closely with our colleagues in Communication regarding employer branding and our events.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; with us you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
What you will do
Driving the recruitment agenda by defining, preparing and executing recruitment activities on a strategic, tactical and hands-on level will be key parts of this role. In an independent way, you run our weekly meetings where you are expected to present new tech candidates to our delivery programs and Hiring Managers
Search top talent, primarily within software development and engage with them and sell the brand and role.
Network and participate in events ie. Career days and Code challenges.
Proactively collaborate with hiring managers to define competence profiles for future needs.
Collaborate with hiring managers to screen resumes and job applications.
Interview candidates for a wide range of roles (junior, senior, and executive).
Follow up with candidates throughout the hiring process.
Contribute with input regarding Employer Branding activities and strategies to support current and future recruitment.
Actively implementing and executing creative new ways of working to broaden our candidate pool for employment.
Actively participating in the development work of the recruitment function within our company.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have already worked for some years in a similar position where you have managed multiple recruitment projects from end to end. We believe you are a star when it comes to LinkedIn Recruiter and you will also work with tools such as Teamtailor, Adway and Stack overflow as our main tools for recruitment and Employer Branding.
Several years of working experience in recruitment and search within the tech sector.
Prefer a start-up environment where you develop and test new things to find the most successful way of working and tools.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
To be successful in this role we believe you are proactive and driven and have a lot of new ideas on how to find and attract the best talent. That's because we need to be at the forefront and always be proactive regarding candidates.
You dare to take ownership of your role to support and challenge our hiring managers in line with our continuous growth. You are a great team player who involves your colleagues and builds trust for the best result.
Hope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us make a difference for future mobility!
To join our journey
We are always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move in the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg, 9 months contract to begin with, start in April!
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15
Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
411 33 GÖTEBORG
7348751