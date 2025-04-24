Talent Aquisition Specialist

Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje
2025-04-24


Are you passionate about finding the right talent and leading recruitment processes? Our client, a world leading provider of transport solutions based in Södertälje, is looking for a dedicated Talent Acquisition Specialist to join their team and support the R&D department, primarily focusing on tech roles.

Key Responsibilities

• Lead and manage multiple recruitment processes in collaboration with hiring managers
• Coach managers and other stakeholders in the talent supply chain
• Contribute to improvement initiatives within the R&D team
• Communicate effectively with candidates, managers, and colleagues



Candidate profile

• Minimum 2-3 years of experience in recruitment and Talent Acquisition
• Bachelor 's degree in HR or equivalent experience
• Proficiency in both Swedish and English
• Experience in recruiting for tech roles is a plus



What We Offer
This is a consultant assignment via Adecco starting immediately until end of year. For the right candidate, there is a possibility for a contract extension following successful completion of the assignment.

Contact information
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se. Should you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Maria von Schantz at 010-173 73 00.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Adecco Sweden AB (org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/

Kontakt
Business Manager
Maria von Schantz

Jobbnummer
9303338

