Talent Aquisition Specialist
2025-04-24
Are you passionate about finding the right talent and leading recruitment processes? Our client, a world leading provider of transport solutions based in Södertälje, is looking for a dedicated Talent Acquisition Specialist to join their team and support the R&D department, primarily focusing on tech roles.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead and manage multiple recruitment processes in collaboration with hiring managers
• Coach managers and other stakeholders in the talent supply chain
• Contribute to improvement initiatives within the R&D team
• Communicate effectively with candidates, managers, and colleagues
Candidate profile
• Minimum 2-3 years of experience in recruitment and Talent Acquisition
• Bachelor 's degree in HR or equivalent experience
• Proficiency in both Swedish and English
• Experience in recruiting for tech roles is a plus
What We Offer
This is a consultant assignment via Adecco starting immediately until end of year. For the right candidate, there is a possibility for a contract extension following successful completion of the assignment.
Contact information
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact support at info@adecco.se
Should you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Maria von Schantz at 010-173 73 00.
Business Manager
Maria von Schantz
