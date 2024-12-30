Talent and Performance Specialist
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As a Talent and Performance Specialist at Saab's business area Aeronautics, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our culture and workforce by developing, implementing and coordinating talent and performance strategies that align with organizational goals. In close collaboration with leaders, HR colleagues, and other key stakeholders, you will focus on identifying and maximizing the potential of our people. Your work will ensure that we build the right talent and leadership capabilities, while fostering an environment where employees can thrive. You will be instrumental in driving performance management, succession planning, and overall talent development across the business area.
Key responsibilities
* Conduct current-state analysis to identify improvement opportunities regarding talent, leadership and performance within the business area
* Develop and drive strategies and initiatives to support talent and performance management
* Enhance and clarify the performance management cycle to strengthen employee engagement and growth
* Implement and manage succession planning processes to ensure a pipeline of future leadership
* Monitor, analyze, and report on the effectiveness of talent, leadership and performance initiatives, continuously refining strategies to meet organizational needs and objectives
* Partnering with leaders and HR colleagues to conduct workshops and training aimed at strengthening our organizational culture
* Within your field of responsibility, serve as the point of contact between the business area and Group HR: building relationships, managing approaches and directives, and ensuring the business area perspective
Your profile
We are looking for a value-driven, growth-minded professional with exceptional teamwork skills and a keen eye for identifying talent potential. You should possess a energy, drive, and initiative, with the ability to work independently, as well as being a supportive team member. To succeed in this role, you must be both creative and strategic, a strong communicator and a pragmatic doer. A service-oriented, solution-focused approach combined with the ability to lead by example, inspire and influence others, is essential. Strong organizational skills and a goal-driven mindset are crucial for this role, along with the aptitude to build and nurture positive relationships.
* A relevant academic degree in human resources, business or a related field
* Proven experience in talent and performance management, ideally within matrix organizations in a global setting
* Leadership skills with the courage to influence at all levels of an organization
* Familiarity with talent and performance management systems and tools
* Fluency in both Swedish and English, with strong written and verbal communication skills
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
As our Talent and Performance Specialist you will join team People and Culture within Aeronautics Human Resources. Together we drive and coordinate HR strategies and processes, while maintaining and further developing specialist knowledge within key HR areas, such as learning, leadership and succession, employer branding and engagement, organizational and social work environment, and talent and performance management.
Behind Saab's innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive trouble shooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
