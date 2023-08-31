Talent acquisition to a large automotive company!
Now you have the opportunity to step into the role as talent acquisition within engineering and operations at a large automotive company. We work with ongoing selection, take the chance and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
• Engage in consultative interactions with HMs to understand job requirements.
• Exercises judgement on the right sourcing channels to be used (e.g. referral campaigns, engaging sourcing team etc.).
• Responsible for managing hiring using proper strategies to ensure best quality of hire.
• Develop network of people/teams and processes to support a strong pipeline of qualified candidates.
• Sources candidates directly from the marketplace (wherever required) and develops candidate pools within their respective market streams.
• Works with HMs to develop strong selection processes using creative and innovative techniques and tools.
• Coordinates interviews(or utliize CET wherever required) with HMs / defined panels.
• Screens and interviews applicants in line with requirements and ensures that the reference checking process is completed wherever required.
• Develops offers in line with approved guidelines working and engaging our GDP (in Madrid), negotiates offers and finalizes onboarding date with candidates.
• Continues interaction and engagementwith candidate till onboarding.
• Accountable for the compliance and the document tracking requirements as per defined guidelines and audit requirements that conform to local labor code
• Partners and provides support for employment advertising campaigns, college recruiting, career development programs as and when requested (with support from talent attraction team )
• Partners and support team and other team members on specific project-based hiring requirements / campaigns as and when requested.
• Develops and manages strong consultative relationships with hiring managers, candidates and other teams/partners (e.g. Sourcing, PX, C&B etc.)
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Communication - Can efficiently communicate with candidates and stakeholders using templates and getting support from senior teammembers. Actively takes part in meetings
• Job Complexity and Impact - Helps the team to have impact on the roles that are already prioritized with support from other team members. Able to recognize trends in data to support in the teams delivery. Responsible for daily updates in the ATS and manages their candidates in the process
• Works on clearly defined roles and can support across TA team
• Mentoring - Open to mentorship and feedback. Actively seeks mentorship, shadows, and excited to learn
• Customer Engagement and Stakeholders - Anticipates and balances the needs of multiple stakeholders. For example, ensures that own efforts meet the needs and requirements of internal and external stakeholders. Works to identify all relevant issues and satisfy the interests of multiple stakeholders during the decision-making process. Understands talent hub scores (post training) and follows instruction to improve or maintain scores
• Planning and Analyzing - Understand scope of their role. Can follow the plans and strategies set by leaders in the team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Great communications skills in Swedish and English, both written and verbal
• Has a university education in the field of HR
• Relevant work experience within talent acquisition
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Building Trust
• Self-Development
• Driving Results
• Collaborative
