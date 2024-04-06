Talent Acquisition Specialist Consultant
2024-04-06
About the assignmentFor our well known client i Stockholm we are looking for an experienced Talent Acquisition Specialist, who has the capacity to independent guide and support our clients hiring managers in Europe through the recruitment process. We are looking for someone who has experience of running international recruitment processes collaborating with stakeholders on all levels. You have previously worked in various ATS systems, preferably with workday.
This is a consulting assignment, 4-6 months with the chance of extension starting immediately.
You will work at our client's beautiful Stockholm office, where you be on site 3 days a week. You will be part of a global TA team with colleagues in several countries.
Your qualifications:
4+ years within TA
University degree
Fluency in English and Swedish.
Experience working with ATS systems, preferably Workday
Experience in working in a multicultural, international working environment
Systematic and secure way of working
We are looking for someone who is confident in their skills and can quickly enter a new environment and contribute to our client's continued success. You are meticulous, find it easy to create new relationships and are a team player.Since the assignment starts immediately we ask you not to wait with your application!
Being a consultant at People Experience
Highs and lows, and sometimes sharp turns, are part of the everyday life as a consultant - but it's also incredibly fun, varied, and educational. As a consultant through People Experience, you are welcomed with open arms into our PX family with consultant breakfasts, check-ins, and sounding boards to ensure a sense of belonging and exchange, but always with a fine balance - so as not to demand too much of your time. The form of your consulting assignment (i.e. whether you become a sub-consultant or are employed by PX for the specific assignment) is entirely up to you!
We are always interested in getting in touch with new potential People, Payroll & Finance Consultants and are constantly expanding our network with trustworthy, unpretentious, and flexible People Professionals with integrity, humility, and strong leadership. Our network comprises expertise in all areas and at all levels. Generalists and specialists, senior and junior - and that's what makes it all so rewarding.
At People Experience, we will always go the extra mile to ensure that you have a positive experience with us - whether you are a customer, consultant, employee, or candidate. Welcome to creating this experience together with us!
About your application
We treat all candidates equally, if you are interested please apply through our application system. Any correspondence should come from there to make sure the candidate experience is smooth and fairfor all candidates!
We want to contribute in making everyone feel valued at work. We embrace and encourage people from all backgrounds to apply!
We handle your personal informationin accordance with GDPR and you can always ask us to delete your information through 'Connect'. If you have any questions please reach out to our ATS-owner Lina Roxenbackvialina.roxenback@peopleexperience.se
People Experience is a personal, innovative, and highly engaged boutique agency with enormous passion for helping customers, consultants, and candidates to achieve growth and success through the right match within the area where our experience and passion is greatest: People, Payroll & Finance. With the vision of becoming Sweden's leading boutique agency for People, Payroll & Finance Professionals, we are 100% specialized in the target group in our recruitment and consultant placement. Ersättning
