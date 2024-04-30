Technical Trainer to a global company within the electronics industry!
2024-04-30
Think of the most advanced electronics products You can imagine. Then open Your mind and go beyond this thought. What technology creates these products?Our clients technology does. They are special and a world-leading production equipment supplier. A spearhead in the electronics industry. Now they are searching for a Technical Trainer who will work with very complex machines, training, and documentation - all together. You are special. You love technology. You are verbal and smart. You do not stop when work gets hard. You are active, resilient, creative and solution oriented. You are a peoples person, highly passionate about pedagogy and communication.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Technical Trainer your primary responsibilities are to develop and deliver product training and documentation. The target groups are service engineers and customers, but also other people within the global sales and service organization. In addition to this you will also deliver product training on an introductory level for other people within the company.
The position as a Technical Trainer includes work in different roles such as being Instructor, Training Developer, Training Coordinator, Technical Writer and Subject Matter Expert. The mix and flavor varies over time. You will also take part in the ongoing digitalization.
To learn, comprehend, and to keep being proficient in the products, you will at times also work with machine setups, installations and escalated technical support issues.
Business travels to countries in Asia and to the U.S.A. occurs so it is required that you are able to travel.
You are offered
• To be part of a company with a diverse workforce. To our client, diversity is a key competitive advantage, and also a good foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen.
• Nice colleagues and high levels of expertise. You will find yourself side by side with leading experts, get inspired, and inspire others as you acquire and share knowledge.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop training material, training programs, courses and materials
• Deliver training - teach in classroom as well as via Teams
• Plan and administrate courses
• Develop product documentation
• Provide product technical information and proof read documentation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In order to succeed in this position, you must have a genuine interest for technology & nature science and a strong interest in teaching practice. You must have good pedagogic abilities and high social skills.
We also see that you have an extensive self-drive and strong ability to initiate and conclude activities. Furthermore, as interactions with other colleagues and customers are frequent, you must be service minded and have a high level of personal responsibility. On top of this you must have:
• An engineering degree
• Previous experience from training, documentation, machines and technical support
• Strong interest in software or programs used to develop and deliver training.
• Good skills in PowerPoint and the Office-package
• High proficiency and experience of communication in English, in both speech and writing
• A Swedish citizenship
It will be seen as a merit if you have...
• Experience with Story Line, Learning Management Software and Film production programs
• Knowledge in Swedish, both written and spoken
In this process, a background check will also be conducted.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
