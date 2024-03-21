Talent Acquisition Specialist
H2GS AB / Administratörsjobb / Boden Visa alla administratörsjobb i Boden
2024-03-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
Talent Acquisition at H2 Green Steel
Our purpose is to build a new type of industrial organization where diversity, humility and empathy are equally as important as the deep expertise we need to tackle the industry's largest technology transition. Our Talent Acquisition team is further expanding as H2 Green Steel has entered the first larger ramp-up phase with significant hiring being done to our Operational organization in Boden.
We conduct complex hiring in a newly formed, fast-growing organization; while simultaneously setting our ways of working, structures, and acquiring tools to enable hiring of international experts at scale and paves the way for hundreds of operators to be hired in Boden and to our future plants around the world. We are all here for the same reason; we want to build a business that will act as an accelerator of the green transition globally and to show the next generations that things can still be done.
Talent Acquisition & Search Specialist
Building our company requires talent in many shapes and forms and we search for it in Sweden and across the globe. Sometimes, this means we know exactly what we are looking for, other times we need to step away from the tried and tested ways, research the market, coach leaders and stakeholders, and be creative in our way of finding and bringing talent on board.
As a Talent Acquisition Specialist, you know the craft, enjoy the thrill of sourcing and have the ability and passion to engage with talent in a way that creates an exceptional experience. You love to learn and understand how vital and important details are.
You...
• Believe that recruitment is not a constant; it's ever evolving, and you are responsible for making it happen and driving momentum.
• Are experienced in managing end-to-end recruitment processes in an international landscape; from proactive sourcing to closing highly sought-after talent.
• Enjoy the business partnering aspect of recruitment, and have the skillset to guide, influence and drive a proactive recruitment process.
• Have a pragmatic mindset where you understand that you need to both show momentum and hire people, whilst you develop processes, nudge people and pull them with you, all while proactively attracting talent for today and tomorrow.
• Understand that recruitment skills can be developed and honed over many years, and you have both failed and succeeded in hiring a diverse set of talent.
• Ideally, you have previously recruited in the industrial market (e.g. Process Industry, Manufacturing, Engineering, Automation, Oil and Gas, Mining, Metals or Construction). However, if you don't have this background, we are still keen to hear from you.
Recruiters and TA Specialists who have recruited in competitive markets (e.g. Tech & Digital) and worked in high pace environments can add real impact to our business, we will give you the tools and share our experiences to help you add value to our organization and grow your skillset.
Location:
This position can be based in Boden or Stockholm, but with a big preference to Boden.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Kontakt
Philip Alsén philip.alsen@h2greensteel.com Jobbnummer
8558517