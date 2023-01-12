Talent Acquisition Specialist
Stratiteq Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stratiteq Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT WE DO
At Stratiteq we help companies and organizations in becoming sustainable data-driven businesses. We do this by delivering technology and strategy implementations. We purposely choose projects that make an impact, both for our customers, our partners and for society. Our primary focus are companies within Healthcare, Real Estate and Public Transport.
Our way of working is mainly in the form of inhouse team deliveries. We consider ourselves a community of strategy and technology craftspeople and we value our team efforts highly. We use platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Dynamics 365, Qlik, and Power BI, to name a few. Regarding our custom development deliveries, we primarily work with C#, .NET, React and Vue.
Since of 2021 Stratiteq has been a part of Aricoma, a large player in the European IT-market, this gives us an opportunity to tap into a broader competence sharing context within an international organization.
WHY CHOOSE STRATITEQ
Our three core values are competence, business focus, and passion. Simple as that. You'll get a benefits package focused on your development and well-being. It includes a personal yearly competence budget, a healthy work-life balance policy, and an extensive health check-up. We are proud of the different skills and characters of all our coworkers, and we look forward to getting to know yours too.
THIS IS THE JOB
As a Talent Acquisition Specialist, you'll have an important role in finding new colleagues. You'll be responsible for searching candidates within the Tech/ IT area, such as Software Developers, Data Engineers, Project Managers and Business Consultants. You'll be using your network reaching out to potential new colleagues, and continuously grow it further.
You will also be responsible for the entire chain of recruitment. Everything from mapping up the profile with team managers to finding the candidates, conducting the process, and thereafter setting up an initial onboarding. It goes without saying, but we put a lot of effort into the candidate experience.
Having a creative and inspirational environment is important for us at Stratiteq and as a part of the People and Culture team you'll also be involved in working with Employer Branding tasks.
In this role you get to work in a smaller company with the flexibility that comes with it, whilst also being a part of an international context and all the competence exchange therein. We're really excited about all the positive aspects that comes with the future collaborations with our sister companies. All of this whilst working in the ever-changing industry that is Tech.
THIS IS YOU
To succeed as a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Stratiteq, you keep an open mind and stay curious. You learn from others and share experiences. We work together and really take pride in the team effort.
We believe that you have experience of IT/Tech-recruiting and that you enjoy spending time developing your network. Searching and sourcing is something you know well, and with your creative mind you always find new ways to connect with potential candidates. You are a social person that likes to communicate with people, enjoying being part of a team and collaborating with others. At the same time, you take responsibility for your own work. We collaborate closely with our recruiting managers, so don't be afraid to challenge both us and them regarding our processes.
Other requirements you'll need:
• A couple of years of experience from working within Tech recruitment
• Comfortable in English and Swedish both spoken and written
• Experience from any search/sourcing tool and recruitment platforms.
CONTACT US
We process applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply (https://career.stratiteq.com/jobs/2261350-talent-acquisition-specialist/ecd50e78-28cc-4580-98a1-7ae5c441bf42).
If you have any questions or care for more information, don't be a stranger. Our People & Culture Manager Joakim is happy to help you.
Joakim Fyhnjoakim.fyhn@stratiteq.com
076 644 70 19
Or, know someone who'd be a perfect fit? Let them know! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stratiteq Sweden AB
(org.nr 556622-2682), https://www.stratiteq.com Arbetsplats
Stratiteq Kontakt
Joakim Fyhn joakim.fyhn@stratiteq.com Jobbnummer
7334369