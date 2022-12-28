Talent Acquisition Specialist
Are you the new member of our Talent team? If you thrive in an international, dynamic and fast-growing SaaS environment and appreciate Benify's core values of showing love, thinking ahead and exceeding expectations, then you might be the person we are looking for!
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included.
Our Talent team, currently consisting of five people based in Stockholm and London, is looking for a new member. As a Talent Acquisition Specialist, you will play a key role in a fast-growing company and work closely with the talent team and hiring managers. Our team supports the entire organization, which is spread across several countries, with their hiring needs. In this role, you could be based in one of our offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Vilnius.
About the role:
As a Talent Acquisition Specialist, you will be responsible for the entire recruitment cycle for multiple positions at Benify, as well as working on projects related to employer branding, recruitment marketing, DE &I, recruitment training, candidate experience, etc. We in the Talent team work closely together, share our knowledge, support each other and celebrate our success.
You will also:
• Support, coach, and challenge Benify managers in their recruiting processes.
• Drive recruitment from sourcing to the final step of the recruitment process.
• Together with your team, work on continuous improvement.
Whom we are looking for:
We are looking for you who have already worked for some years in a similar position where you have managed multiple recruitment projects from start to finish. Any experience working with the above projects related to TA is a big plus (but not a must have), as is experience working with psychometric testing.
We are looking for you who are:
• A true team player. You enjoy interacting with many people as part of your job and sharing your challenges and successes.
• Solution-oriented. You take responsibility for your work and take your own initiatives in a structured way to achieve your goals, although you are always supported by your team when needed.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Another language is always welcome as we are a global company.
Location: Hybrid work model in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Vilnius.
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Extent: Full-time.
