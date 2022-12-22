Talent Acquisition Partner Sweden
Olink Proteomics AB / Administratörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla administratörsjobb i Uppsala
2022-12-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olink Proteomics AB i Uppsala
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~3000 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
(https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Ka8Zt5g9NY6OLcH4N77pvKh1PDFW4fRYWFA8xtx2FpE%3D&reserved=0)
Position Description
Olink is growing and we are looking to add a Talent Acquisition Partner to our global Talent Acquisition team. This role is focused on driving the growth of primarily the Swedish organization across multiple departments and partnering with leaders to understand their business and needs whilst leveraging your external market knowledge to find best strategies to identify, attract and acquire the best talent on the market.
In this role you would report to the Talent Acquisition Manager Sweden and, preferably, be based in the Uppsala/Stockholm region. However, you could also be home based in one of Olink's European core markets; Germany, UK or the Netherlands.
Primary Responsibilities
• Management of entire recruitment process from kick-off call to negotiation and close.
• Manage multiple requisitions at once and maintain strong communication lines to the business and candidates.
• Create comprehensive assessment methods in alignment with the hiring managers needs to be able to fully measure candidate's suitability.
• Identify, assess, and nurture a thriving candidate pool for current and upcoming openings at Olink.
• Management of key stakeholders in the business (hiring managers, senior leadership).
• Utilise internal and external data to drive better decision making when it comes to sourcing and hiring.
• Learn the Olink values, business operations, product offerings and wider organisation to be able to effectively capture and articulate Olink opportunities to candidates.
• Challenge the status quo - leverage market analysis, competitive insights, internal data and more to effectively challenge, collaborate, and improve Talent Acquisition.
• Collaborate with your TA team and wider business to share information, and foster trusted relationships.
Qualifications/Skills
• A few years' experience as a Talent Acquisition Partner/Recruiter/Headhunter or equivalent.
• Experience in recruiting candidates in the Tech/IT sector and/or the Life Sciences industry would be a plus as well as having a professional background/education within one of those fields.
• Experience in managing requisitions through ATS and understanding its value.
• Talented in running complex search engagements and talent sourcing.
• A storyteller who can create the right tone of voice of Olink to the external market.
We are looking for someone with excellent stakeholder management skills, who is used to collaborating and communicating with different stakeholders across all levels of an organisation. A growth mindset, ability to be self-sufficient and attention to detail are also important traits to be successful in this role. A keen eye, the desire to learn, and the guts to productively challenge status quo are all skills highly valued within the TA function.
At Olink, we desire to be best in class when it comes to Talent Acquisition and we will offer you all the tools you need to be successful, collaborative learning, development opportunities, a flexible working environment and the autonomy to innovate.
The last application day is on the 11th of January 2023. Please be aware that the position might be filled before the last application date. If this sounds interesting, please send us your application, and come join Olink! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olink Proteomics AB
(org.nr 559046-8632), https://www.olink.com/ Arbetsplats
Olink Jobbnummer
7288540