Talent Acquisition Partner
2023-07-07
Instabee was founded 2022 after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading e-commerce last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the merchant at heart.
What you will be doing:
As a Talent Acquisition Partner at Instabee, you will play a vital role in shaping our organization's future by attracting and acquiring top talent. You will be responsible for partnering with hiring managers and stakeholders to understand their talent needs and ensure a seamless hiring process. You will work toward other markets, especially The Netherlands. This is an exceptional opportunity to join a dynamic team and contribute to our growth journey.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate closely with hiring managers to understand their hiring needs and develop comprehensive recruitment plans.
Source and attract high-caliber candidates through various channels, including online platforms, social media, job boards, and industry networks.
Conduct thorough interviews and assessments to evaluate candidates' qualifications, skills, and cultural fit.
Build and maintain strong relationships with candidates, providing an exceptional candidate experience throughout the hiring process.
Ensure the timely and efficient coordination of interviews, feedback, and offer management.
Continuously improve and optimize recruitment processes, leveraging data and analytics to drive efficiency and effectiveness.
Contribute to employer branding initiatives, including job postings, career fairs, and networking events, to enhance our talent acquisition efforts.
Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices, bringing innovative ideas and strategies to attract top talent.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to promote a collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Who you are:
As you can probably tell, we are looking for someone awesome. We expect you to have worked in a similar role before joining us, preferably at a fast-growing company where hiring needs change daily. You possess a solid understanding of how to build processes that cater towards volume hiring in e.g., customer service or an operations environment..
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in talent acquisition or recruitment, preferably in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Proven track record of successfully attracting and hiring exceptional candidates across various roles and levels.
Solid knowledge of recruitment strategies, sourcing techniques, and selection processes.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple priorities and delivering results within deadlines.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think strategically.
Familiarity with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and other recruitment tools.
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
What we offer
You will take on one of the most exciting roles at one of Swedish fastest-growing companies. You will be at the core of our business daily and play an instrumental role in taking us to the next level. Those are not just words and empty promises, you are long-awaited and will start from a blank slate, the sky is the limit here.
Then there are all the smart people you will be surrounded by on a daily basis, the responsibility you will be given, the centrally located office, the compensation package, and other benefits and much much more, still we'll get to that in due time. For now just submit your application and we can take all the other stuff in the next step. We literally cannot wait to have you onboard.
