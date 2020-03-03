Talent Acquisition Partner - Poolia Sverige AB - Administratörsjobb i Göteborg

At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.About two and a half years ago, we started the journey to build a world-class Talent Acquisition function. We created a team with diverse experience, competence and personalities. We have developed the recruitment processes and set up the system and tools. Our hard work and dedication have paid off and we are now in an exciting phase.We are now hiring a Talent Acquisition Partner to our Gothenburg team, supporting the business in Oncology R&D and Biopharmaceutical Business Unit. Do you want to join us?2020-03-03First and foremost, you will be responsible for managing multiple recruitment processes with local and global top talents. To do this in a successful way, you will partner with recruiting managers, HRBPs, business leaders and colleagues.A typical day includes working with sourcing, interviewing, candidate discussions including offers and managing the recruitment administration process. In addition to the day-to-day recruitment you are also working with 3rd party suppliers, supporting projects both locally and globally and mentoring hiring managers.Dina arbetsuppgifter i huvudsakEnvision working in a diverse, dynamic global company with a constant thrive to develop medicines to treat patients. You'll be surrounded by leading scientists and talents who drive innovation in all possible aspects, including recruitment. In addition, you will get the chance to develop your professional and personal skills, supported and surrounded by a phenomenal team.Vem är du?We believe that you have experience in delivering full recruitment life cycle support and that your expertise in identifying and securing candidates was gained in a similar fast paced environment. Your social and communicative skills are of major importance and you have a team delivery attitude.Your experience includes:Degree in Human Resources or Scientific Degree complemented by recruitment experienceExcellent communication and interpersonal skillsDemonstrable experience in building and maintaining professional relationships as well as partner managementPositive and professional outlookOm verksamhetenAstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law.This is a consulting assignment at AstraZeneca, meaning that you will be employed by Poolia Life Science and with possibilities of extended assignment at AstraZeneca.