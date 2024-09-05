Talent Acquisition Partner - Gothenburg
For our client we are looking for a Talent Acquisition Partner. The mission starts 1 of October 2024 and ends 1 of January 2025. You will be based in Gothenburg and work 40h/week.
The role of the Talent Acquisition Partner is to attract, identify, and secure top talent to support the company's long-term strategic goals. In this role, you will collaborate closely a team, which is responsible for maintaining, updating, and implementing the recruitment processes. You will work alongside hiring managers to promote Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), strengthen Employer Branding, and enhance the Candidate Experience.
As a Talent Acquisition Partner, you will also serve as a market expert, providing guidance to hiring managers on industry-specific trends and practices.
What you'll do:
• Collaborate with hiring managers to define selection criteria and establish process timelines.
• Create compelling and inclusive job advertisements.
• Source potential candidates through various online platforms (e.g., social media and professional networks).
• Manage the entire recruitment process, including candidate screening, assessments, and interviews.
• Champion initiatives related to employer branding, EDI, and candidate experience.
• Organize and participate in job fairs and recruitment events.
• Build and maintain long-term relationships with candidates, creating robust talent pools.
• Administer new hire contracts and coordinate with service providers on work permits and related matters.
• Actively participate in HR projects and continuously work on improving recruitment processes
What you should have:
• Proficiency in using Applicant Tracking Systems (especially Teamtailor), social media, resume databases, and professional networks.
• Experience in full-cycle recruitment; specific experience in Talent Acquisition or HR support is a plus.
• (Preferred) A bachelor's degree or relevant certification in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
• Strong networking and relationship-building skills.
• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Effective negotiation abilities.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
