Take the chance to become part of the green transition!
2024-03-09
Academic Work is looking for Manufacturing Associates for an exciting assignment with our client in Skellefteå. We are looking for you with previous experience from working within the industry or you who are open to new opportunities! In this role, you have the opportunity to become part of an innovative company that works to create green energy. Does this sound interesting? Apply today, we work with continuous selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The job will primarily focus on rework activity such as unwrapping, electrolyte contamination, autonomous maintenance as well as to ensure technical cleanliness of machines and components, manufacturing of Battery Cells and daily improvements to ensure a safe working environment and high quality of manufacturing.
The assignment will involve shifts divided into 3 shifts, during weekends and weekdays and you will be a member of a high-performance shift team.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who are fluent in English written and oral.
• You who have high safety awareness
• A person who is problem solving oriented
• You who have elementary computer skills (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, Sharepoint)
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience from working within the industry
• Competence in safe operations
• Knowledge of handeling of chemicals and manufactoring equipment
• Previous experience from clean- or Dry room and process industry
• Other languages skills, including Swedish
• Are living or have a connection to Skellefteå
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-09
