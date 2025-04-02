Tailor
Milagro is a premier bridal boutique in Stockholm, renowned for helping brides realize their wedding dreams. With over 150 unique gowns, from light tulle to luxurious princess dresses, Milagro offers a diverse selection to suit every bride's vision. Their in-house atelier provides expert tailoring services, ensuring each dress is customized for a perfect fit. The dedicated team at Milagro is committed to delivering exceptional service and expertise, making it the go-to destination for finding your dream wedding dress.
Location:
Stockholm, Östermalm
Who we are looking for:
Tailor
Responsibilities:
• alteration of ready-made dresses to fit customer measurements;
• cutting and sewing adjustments by hand and machine;
• performing small tailoring tasks such as fittings;
• ensuring high-quality and timely completion of each order.
Requirements:
• proficiency in hand sewing and sewing machine operation;
• previous experience in tailoring or garment adjustment;
• ability to speak and understand English language on Intermediate level and above;
• knowledge of Swedish language is a plus.
Your profile:
• you have a friendly and positive attitude;
• you are able to work in a fast-paced environment;
• you are a team player.
What the employer offers:
• temporary contract from April to September 2025;
• working hours 9.00 to 18.00 during week days Monday to Friday.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
