Tailor

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Skräddarjobb / Stockholm
2025-04-02


Milagro is a premier bridal boutique in Stockholm, renowned for helping brides realize their wedding dreams. With over 150 unique gowns, from light tulle to luxurious princess dresses, Milagro offers a diverse selection to suit every bride's vision. Their in-house atelier provides expert tailoring services, ensuring each dress is customized for a perfect fit. The dedicated team at Milagro is committed to delivering exceptional service and expertise, making it the go-to destination for finding your dream wedding dress.

Location:

Stockholm, Östermalm

Who we are looking for:

Tailor

Responsibilities:

• alteration of ready-made dresses to fit customer measurements;

• cutting and sewing adjustments by hand and machine;

• performing small tailoring tasks such as fittings;

• ensuring high-quality and timely completion of each order.

Requirements:

• proficiency in hand sewing and sewing machine operation;

• previous experience in tailoring or garment adjustment;

• ability to speak and understand English language on Intermediate level and above;

• knowledge of Swedish language is a plus.

Your profile:

• you have a friendly and positive attitude;

• you are able to work in a fast-paced environment;

• you are a team player.

What the employer offers:

• temporary contract from April to September 2025;

• working hours 9.00 to 18.00 during week days Monday to Friday.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9261019

