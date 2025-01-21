Tableau Cloud Developer
Hästens Sängar AB / Datajobb / Köping Visa alla datajobb i Köping
2025-01-21
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hästens Sängar AB i Köping
, Täby
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
About the role:
We are seeking a highly skilled Tableau Cloud Developer to join our dynamic team in Köping or in Amsterdam. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing and managing Tableau Cloud solutions, along with strong expertise in Snowflake, Dbt, Mulesoft, and Salesforce. This role requires a deep understanding of data integration, visualization, and cloud-based analytics.
Responsibilities:
Develop, implement, and maintain Tableau Cloud dashboards and reports - to support business decision-making.
Integrate data from various sources, including Snowflake, Dbt, Mulesoft, and Salesforce, to create comprehensive and insightful visualizations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure the effective use of Tableau Cloud for data analysis and reporting.
Optimize and enhance existing Tableau Cloud solutions to improve performance and user experience.
Provide technical support and training to end-users on Tableau Cloud functionalities and best practices.
Implement and manage permissions and data governance policies to ensure data security and compliance.
Document processes, solutions, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and maintain comprehensive records.
Provide technical support and training to end-users on Tableau Cloud functionalities and best practices
Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in Tableau Cloud, Snowflake, Dbt, Mulesoft, and Salesforce technologies.
Skills and requirements:
Tableau Cloud Expertise: Strong proficiency in Tableau Cloud, including dashboard creation, data blending, and advanced calculations.
Data Integration: Expertise in Snowflake for data warehousing and management, Dbt for data transformation and modeling, and Mulesoft for data integration and API management.
CRM Knowledge: Knowledge of Salesforce for CRM and data management.
User Training: Proven experience in conducting user training sessions on Tableau Cloud, including creating training materials and delivering hands-on workshops.
Experience with the Atlassian suite (Jira, Confluence) for project management, development, and documentation.
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Experience with other data visualization tools and technologies.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Strong documentation skills to ensure clear and comprehensive records.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience in implementing and managing permissions and data governance policies.
Excellent social skills and a team player attitude.
Experience in reporting areas such as wholesales, retail, production, marketing, finance, and supply chain.
Ability to quickly adapt to new technologies and changing business requirements.
Demonstrated leadership skills in managing projects and guiding team members.
Strong time management skills to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.
Ability to think critically and make data-driven decisions.
Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships and work effectively with diverse teams.
About us:
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds.
Application process:
If you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your CV with a short cover letter. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.
Compensation & Benefits:
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program.
Commitment Hästens Beds is committed to providing an equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or expression, or Veteran status. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Jobbnummer
9116885