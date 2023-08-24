Systems Engineering Lead
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Are you ready to take the lead in driving Systems Engineering excellence within our dynamic Kalmar Counter Balanced (CB) division? We are seeking a visionary Systems Engineering Lead who is passionate about introducing cutting-edge methodologies, championing best practices, and ensuring our products remain at the forefront of the industry. If you're eager to be a driving force in innovation and elevate our team's capabilities, this opportunity is for you.
At Kalmar, we're not just committed to shaping the future - we're invested in shaping your future. As a Systems Engineering Lead, you will be at the forefront of innovation, supporting the evolution of our products. Your expertise will be highly valued, and your contribution will have a direct impact on our success.
We're not just offering you a job; we're inviting you to be a part of a transformational journey. Apply now and embark on a journey of professional achievement with us! The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of System and Architecture CB System & Architecture.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Your dynamic responsibilities span the spectrum: Craft and steer a strategy that harmoniously integrates cutting-edge Systems Engineering principles. Your foresight will keep our products firmly at the forefront, setting new benchmarks. Take the helm in driving our Systems Engineering processes, from the inception of requirements to the validation stage. Uphold the highest standards and foster an environment of continuous evolution and innovation.
Your influence extends further as you shape the foundation by defining meticulous process frameworks and templates. Your watchful eye will ensure internal alignment, with a commitment to optimizing and enhancing our operations. Lead the deployment of a dynamic tool chain that resonates with defined Systems Engineering principles. Empower our teams to craft, create, and innovate with unrivaled efficiency.
Empowerment takes center stage through your crafted training programs, which empower teams with an in-depth understanding of Systems Engineering principles, methodologies, and tools. Your dedication to learning will radiate through our teams, fueling excellence.
Navigating teams and individuals, your guidance provides steady direction and insightful support. Your mentorship will unravel complexities, ensuring seamless implementation and driving us forward. Infuse projects with your Systems Engineering expertise, transforming them into pillars of innovation. Your contributions will redefine standards, igniting a transformative spark.
Surge ahead by immersing yourself in the latest Systems Engineering advancements. Your pioneering spirit will ensure we remain at the vanguard of industry trends.
What you'll need to succeed
Education: To thrive in this role, a technical university degree aligned with your area of responsibility or equivalent practical experience is crucial. Your educational background will shape your expertise and pave the way for innovation.
Experience: Your journey should reflect proven experience in successfully implementing Systems Engineering principles within organizations. Experience in heavy mobile machinery, product development, and project management underscores your ability to lead and innovate.
Competencies: A command of Systems Engineering methodologies, tools, and best practices is your arsenal. An INCOSE certification elevates your credentials, highlighting your commitment to continuous learning. Your customer-centric approach, ability to consider a broad external environment, effective communication, analytical prowess, and collaborative spirit all contribute to your ability to empower excellence. And your fluency in English ensures seamless interactions.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Johan Hellström, Head of System and Architecture, CB System & Architecture by email at johan.hellstrom@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 25.09.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
