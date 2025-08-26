Systems Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-08-26
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
You will become part of the Dispenser organization. Today, we are a team of approximately 60 people with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, such as Design Engineer, System Engineer, Analysis Engineer, and Verification and Test Engineer. Together, we form a strong team with a great passion for technology - we are responsible for the development, design, structural analysis, and testing of our products. Alongside us, you will help transform and refine our ways of working within an innovative industry full of endless improvement opportunities. You will become part of a dedicated team with the ambition to revolutionize space!
Your Mission
The Systems Engineer has responsibilities in two phases:
During the proposal phase and business development work (I-1372940-RSE)
• Technical lead of the proposal
• Editor of the Technical Proposal collecting input from all relevant disciplines
• Requirements definition, analysis, and verification
• Functional and physical architecture
• Trade-off analyses
• Technical budgets and margin policy
• Risk identification and mitigation - technical risks
• Technical pre-requisites for cost calculation
As part of a project team (Reference SEMS/Mechanical Products/Systems Engineering)
• Technical lead of the project
• Requirements definition, analysis
• Technical product specification and verification
• Functional and physical architecture
• Trade-off analyses
• Technical budgets and margin policy
• Design, development, and verification plan
• Risk identification and mitigation - technical risks
As a System Engineer you are also foreseen to take an active part in developing our processes, methods, and tools.
Your Story
Must's:
• Master's degree in engineering
• Work experience in a relevant technical field
• Product knowledge
• Broad depth of knowledge (knows enough about each technical area to understand and lead)
Nice to have's:
• Working knowledge/experience from several technical fields (Mechanical, electrical etc.)
• Space/Aerospace experience
• Interest in Leadership
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
• Overtime and travel compensation and you have the right to 25 days of vacation/year.
• Wellness allowance of 3000 SEK/year via the benefits portal Epassi.
• Lunch subsidy via Edenred, which means you are offered a card loaded with 1520 SEK/month.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Fredrik Göransson
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
