Systems Engineer (Junior & Senior)
Embark Studios AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-20
As a Junior Systems Engineer at Embark you will be a game maker, enabling the game teams in creating new ways to enhance experiences in interactive entertainment.
The IT team that you will be a part of works as an innovative backbone for all the teams and projects within the studio, building a solid platform of IT and infrastructure to enable reliable and smooth workflows for all parts of our business. Today the team consists of four members supporting all parts from procurement, deployment, support and lifecycle management of all IT hardware, software, servers and networking. We're looking to strengthen our network and infrastructure knowledge and are now hiring for a team player who wants to join the team.
We would love to see that you have some prior experience within the field however we are open to all levels of experience as we're looking for the right individual for the team and studio and for someone who wants to grow with us.
Example of responsibilities
• Work with the team to support all parts of the IT business.
• Over time, develop an understanding of our complex network infrastructure including routing, peering and cloud connections.
• Manage and maintain our server infrastructure including virtualization platforms.
• Help maintain and develop our existing network infrastructure
We would love if you have
• Fluency in English
• The ability to be a great team player with great communication skills
• Experience working with Servers - physical and virtual (Windows/Linux)
• Experience working with Networking (Routing, Switching)
• A passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)"
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06
