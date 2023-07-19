Systems Engineer For Automotive
Stoneridge Electronics AB are now looking for Systems Engineer.
Since 1965, Stoneridge has designed and manufactured advanced, award-winning technologies including driveline and transmission actuation systems, vision systems, emissions control systems, safety systems, and security and monitoring systems for vehicle OEMs in the commercial vehicle, automotive, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets.
We're focused on the areas of greatest market need - both today and tomorrow. Our core products and technologies are aligned with industry megatrends including safety and security, vehicle intelligence, fuel efficiency and emissions.
Join the Stoneridge Team as we continue to build upon our strong history and reputation for quality products to deliver innovative products and systems that address a need, exceed our customers' expectations, and motivate our team.
Start something big and become a part of forward thinkers where you can create something remarkable!
A System Engineer creates the high-level system analysis of current and future system level requirements. The System Engineer interfaces with multiple stakeholders to understand requirements, domain, viable technology, and development activities for automotive ECU development projects. Tasks include; front-end communications with customers regarding requirements and solutions, analysis and definition of system design alternatives, and daily technical guidance of engineering activities within the team.
Your Daily Routine:
• Analysis of current and future system level requirements for assigned products.
• Documentation of system level requirements for development and production programs
• Validation of system requirements on developed products
• Develop / prepare the system requirements (functional and technical) including all needed system views.
• Develop, select, validate, and document solution concept(s)
• Strong collaboration with Software, Hardware, and Mechanical and system architecture domains
• Leads the Hardware and Software Interface definition.
• Establish traceability strategy between system architectural design and system requirements.
• Moderate the System requirements review activities.
• Lead System Analyses (Functional Analysis, FMEA , FTA and Failure Analysis)
• Supports in Security concept development.
• Support in Legal Analysis and compliance according to the international standards
• Drive technical discussions and clarification with stakeholders, OEM and suppliers.
• Negotiations and clarifications on strategies, goals, architecture, and customer needs with all stakeholders: OEMs, System, Software, Mechanics and Hardware, Project Management
• Participate, organize, and moderate all types of interactions between the stakeholders.
• Actively contributing to the company vision and state of the art strategies for processing customer and legal, safety standards, norms, etc.
Qualifications
• Master or Bachelor in electronics, automotive electronics, computer science or equivalent
• 8+ years of experience in Automotive system engineering domain
• 5+ years of experience as System Engineer
• Knowledge in system requirements & system design
• Good understanding of real-time embedded system 's & system requirements
• Deep knowledge of ASPICE standard
• Deep knowledge of ISO 26262
• Experience with functional analyzes methods.
• Good understanding of System development & requirements collecting.
• Experience with Capella, (Model-Based Systems Engineering Method) & Enterprise Architect(SysML profile) or similar modeling tools.
• Experience with defect and change management tools (e.g., RTC, JIRA, etc.)
• Experience of requirements management tools (e.g., DOORS, DOORS NG, etc.)
• Expertise in Version Control Systems (e.g., Git, CVS, SVN, etc.)
• Fluent written and verbal English
• A strong team player with great communication skills
• You have a customer-oriented way of working.
• Brilliant in problem solving and knows how to work independently, driving your work forward in a self-motivated way.
The ideal candidate should possess and manifest a defined mindset:
• Self-confidence
• Willingness to evolve in a fast-paced high technology environment.
• Strong analytical thinking
• Excellent communication skills
• Outstanding ability for resolving conflicts.
• Ability to act as a mediator in negotiation processes.
• Well-built convincing potential
• Willingness for mentoring and coaching
About the position
• Job details: Fulltime, permanent position
• Location: Solna, Stockholm
We offer
The office is very strategical located in Frösunda, nearby Mall of Scandinavia, with great communications and restaurants. We are about 150 employees in the office and we are all proud of our business culture characterized by a strong customer orientation, where we act with integrity and a team spirit where we all help and care about each other.
• Flexible, creative and exciting international work
• Opportunity to grow both professionally and personally
• Modern working conditions in our facilities in Solna
• Sport opportunities as floorball, tennis and badminton and wellness grant
• Travel opportunities and global expatriate possibilities
• Education and trainings
About us
Stoneridge, Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Electronics, Control Devices and PST. The core products of the Electronics segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. The Company operated in 25 locations in 12 countries. We are proud to supply products and systems to the majority of the most well-known Vehicle producers like Volvo, Scania, Daimler, MAN, Ford. Stoneridge Inc. has about 4500 employees worldwide and has a turnover of approximately 800 million USD. Ersättning
