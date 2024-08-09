Systems Engineer, Energy Storage Systems (grid, E-Mobility)
Smartergy AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Smartergy AB i Göteborg
SMARTERGY has expertise in energy storage and AI applications for energy optimization. The company utilizes AI to optimize demand side response services (stödtjänster) and 24 hrs prediction of the energy need with 95% accuracy (Based on Root Mean Square Error). This leads to a self learning and higher utilization of renewable energy production on the grid and a self learning system to create growing capital to the owner.
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role as a Systems Engineer in Electric Grid Balancing Systems at Smartergy AB in Gothenburg. As a Systems Engineer, you will be responsible for troubleshooting, system administration, technical support, and systems design related to AI predicted electric grid balancing systems.
Qualifications
Systems Engineering and Systems Design skills
Troubleshooting and Technical Support expertise
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Knowledge of electric grid systems and renewable energy technologies
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Applied physics, Data Science or related field.
DETAILED ROLE DESCRIPTION
SYSTEMS ENGINEER, ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS/GRID BALANCING SYSTEM/E-MOBILITY
To the Energy Storage System Engineering (ESS) team we are now recruiting two SYSTEM ENGINEERS.
Our team for Energy Storage System engineering is growing. They are responsible to develop the complete ESS functionality, HW and SW solutions. Hands-on in our testbed facility in Alafors, Gothenburg with both LFP-batteries, super capacitors and lots of instruments.
The team consists of skilled product developers consisting of passionate people with disciplines such as Power Electronics, Data Science (AI), Applied physics and Project management.
With us, you will have the support of top skilled electrical power competence (PhD, and experienced M.Sc) by your side, always providing you the help needed to develop the future in electric grid balancing systems.
We are working in a cross-functional way from requirement, concept and design, final verification, production together with our suppliers, implementation and sales.
DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS
• You are a pragmatic team player who loves to develop System designs, close to the hardware with the customer and the societal system in focus.
• Since we are in a rapidly growing phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment and responsibilities.
• You have a broad knowledge and experience in system engineering including Electrical, Electronic, and functional development.
• Solid experience in some of our automotive clients toolchain and processes regarding requirement and product documentation/logic such as KOLA, System weaver (SE-Tools) or Dimensions-RM are beneficial but not required.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Applied physics, Data Science or related field.
• 5+ years' experience from system engineering within electrical power systems or test & analysis of electric machines in Battery Electric Vehicles systems.
• We believe you have a solid experience in requirement balancing and alignment between technical requirement and functional properties.
• Proven record of excellent communication and presentation skills.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Electrification of mobility and industry are two of the most important development areas for the climate and society today.
Mutual Benefits Group (founded 2008) started SMARTERGY AB, 2020 are responsible to supply competence to develop an autonomous, AI-predicted energy storage system. A system that already from its first version cover what's on the market, plus a little more...
When joining the ESS engineering team, you will not only develop the interior challenges of ESS but also the electric grid balancing, ESS infrastructure for industry, solar cell implementation as well as Charging of vehicles.
We develop the leading technology for distributed, AI-predicted ESS, to support the electric grid as well as all the Electric Vehicles charging demand (up to 1200 kW).
Our clients belong to the top international companies who believe in environmentally friendly solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
In some project we develop and lead the electromobility product portfolio for Heavy Duty & Public transport vehicles as well as the infrastructure on the field.
We are more than open to answer any of your question. Contact me, Niclas Jarhäll or send in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: jobb@mutualbenefits.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SYSTEMS ENGINEER, ESS". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Smartergy AB
(org.nr 556734-7322), https://smartergy.se/
Varholmsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
414 74 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8832757