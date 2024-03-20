Systems Engineer at Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the team:
You will be part of a newly created team for sub systems engineering within the areas of charging and electric power take off. The team will work to define concepts and set requirements for the full Volvo Group platform of commercial electrical vehicles. As a part of Volvo's rapidly expanding Electromobility organization situated in the vibrant atmosphere of CampX, you will collaborate with innovative and solution-driven individuals both within and across teams.
Are you excited and intrigued by this opportunity? We encourage you to submit your application today and take the next step in your career!
About the role:
In this role, you will be involved in various key aspects, starting from early concept development, moving on to defining requirements, and ensuring the sub system undergoes successful verification. Cross-functional leadership and networking skills are central parts for the role along with the ability to balance requirements across production, aftermarket, and customer needs.
This is an exciting opportunity where you will define the future of charging and electric power take off sub systems and contribute to the success of our company in the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles.
As Systems Engineer you will also:
Contribute to the future roadmap of Charging and ePTO.
Develop and enhance technical requirements to optimize system performance and features through continuous improvement initiatives.
Manage requirements using tools like SystemWeaver.
Collaborate with internal and external teams in a cross-functional manner.
Take part of and follow standardization initiatives in the areas of charging and electric power take off.
We are looking for...
A driven team player with extensive experience from software and electronic systems development. Experience in a dynamic and high paced product development environment is beneficial. You will play a key role in making our battery electrical vehicle more profitable for our customers than conventional drivelines.
To excel in this role, you should possess an analytical mindset, adept problem-solving skills, and a keen interest in acquiring new technical knowledge. The position requires the ability to impartially balance diverse stakeholder requirements while taking ownership of the final product. Effective communication skills and strong networking abilities are essential for achieving success in this role.
Requirements:
* You have M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Physics or Computer Science, Mechatronic or similar.
* 5 years of experience in working with systems design preferably within the automotive industry.
* Experience from working in an Agile development environment.
* Technical knowledge in the Electromobility products, systems, and components.
* Experience from working in requirements management tools.
* Good understanding of Autosar and SAE J1939 CAN based architectures.
* Fluent in both written and verbal English.
Desired qualifications may include:
* Possession of a commercial driving license (C/CE for heavy-duty trucks or D for buses).
* Background in charging system or electrical power take-off in the automotive industry.
* Previous involvement in system engineering or product development at Volvo Group.
* Experience in system verification processes.
* Proficiency in System-FMEA (Failure Modes and Effects Analysis).
* Knowledge in Functional Safety (FuSA) and Cybersecurity.
* Experience in System weaver or SE tool requirement management tools.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7650-42348424". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Dania Khairallah 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
8556579