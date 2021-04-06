Systems Engineer - Blueair AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Systems Engineer
Blueair AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
About Blueair AB
Blueair is a world leading producer of air purifiers for home and professional use. With a clear purpose to improve the health and well-being of people everywhere. Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, connected products and services to over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company is a proud member of the Unilever family of brands.
We are looking for a Systems Engineer to join our Product Development team in Stockholm who wants to be part of our journey and contribute to taking our products to the next level.
Your role
As a systems engineer at Blueair you will work closely with the product development team to support the development of product systems for both new and existing products. The day-today work will consist of follow-ups for development work, taking lead in system investigations and defining functional specifications. You will work together with internal and external partners to define and discuss system requirements as well as you will conduct strategical platform work in regards to implementation and maintenance. You will act as the coordinating interface between Product Management and all sub-systems in order to decompose the market requirements into product technical requirements.
Decomposing market requirements into product technical requirements and specifications
Creation, release, and maintenance of detailed system engineering documentation
Leading the communication towards development team and partners for achieving full understanding and alignment of system requirements and specifications
Support change control boards with system engineering knowledge upon system consequences for change requests
Determination of carry-over components, functions, and modules from existing products as input to new products from a system point of view
Who you are?
To be successful in this role we believe you have previous experience from systems engineering of connected/IoT systems who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You have a great ability to communicate and work with different stakeholders and are a true team player who is able to educate and align team members upon the systems specifications. You have an eye for details as well as you are structured, thorough and a positive can-do attitude. Furthermore, you are results oriented and hands-on in your work who enjoys challenges and have exceptional problem-solving skills.
Minimum 3-5 years previous experience from systems engineering of IoT/connected systems
Master's degree in electronics, computer science or other relevant education
Excellent business English, both verbal and written
Experience from a global environment, preferably matrix organizations
Our offer
Blueair offers you an exciting role in an international environment. You will be part of a company that has values that engages every employee. You will work with sharp and motivated colleagues in a nice company environment. You will work together with Blueair to change the world such that everyone should have the opportunity to breathe clean air!
Your application
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Rebecca Josefsson, recruiter, at +46 07-197 02 94 or rebecca.josefsson@blueair.se
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment process and kindly ask to not be contacted by advertising agents, recruitment agencies or staffing companies.
2021-04-06
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Blueair AB
Karlavägen 108
11526 Stockholm
5673529
