ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We're evolving our data center environments into a consumption-based Private Cloud, delivering world class Hybrid Cloud to our internal and external customers. To support this transformation, we're looking for a hands-on Systems Engineer to join our Private Cloud Infrastructure Team in Stockholm, Sweden (hybrid role).
As a Systems Engineer, you'll play a vital role in designing, deploying, migrating, and maintaining key infrastructure components, including AWS, VMWare, HPE, VMAX, SAN (primarily Brocade), RHEL and Windows AD, all while ensuring 99.999% uptime. Once our technology refresh is complete, you'll help shape our private cloud landscape, in Kubernetes and other emerging technologies. You'll also represent the Private Cloud team as an SME, collaborating with application teams, developers, DevOps, and stakeholders.
Manage and maintain Linux and Windows systems, ensuring security, performance, and reliability.
Oversee virtualization platforms (VMware ESXi, vCenter) and public cloud environments.
Administer SAN and NAS Storage, including Fiber Channel SAN switching.
Collaborate with software engineers, DevOps, and operations teams to optimize, maintain, and secure systems with 99.999% uptime, ensuring 24/7 global availability for enterprise customers.
Maintain Servers, operating systems, and storage across global data centers.
Automate and configure systems with Ansible and SaltStack.
Provide Tier-3/4 on-call support for production infrastructure and fault management on a rotating 24/7 schedule.
Design, plan, and implement systems security infrastructure.
Support compliance efforts for ISO 27001 certification.
REQUIREMENTS
We believe you're proactive, structured, and methodical in your approach to work. You communicate effectively, value documentation and planning, and thrive in collaborative environments and balance independent initiative with strong teamwork. Problem-solving comes naturally to you and you can adapt quickly to deliver secure, resilient, and scalable, quality solutions to the dynamic and rapidly evolving IT landscape and associated technologies.
Hands-on experience in Linux server administration.
Strong VMware administration skills in a data center environment, as well as infrastructure maintenance.
Expertise in SAN storage systems and NAS storage administration, including SAN switching, zoning, and LUN creation/presentation.
Experience with automation tools such as Ansible, SaltStack, Python, or PowerShell.
Networking experience, including TCP/IP, OS network stacks, bonding/teaming, IP Tables, network virtualization, application sockets, LAN switching, and end-to-end client-server communication models.
Design and deployment experience with Docker and/or Kubernetes is a plus.
Cloud platform experience (AWS, Azure, or GCP) is a plus.
Knowledge of ITIL and change management best practices.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
