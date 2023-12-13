Systems Engineer
Hurricane in the Bahamas, a flooding in Germany, forest fire in Värmland or an important interview in a refugee camp in Syria. The telecommunication infrastructure is vulnerable to natural disasters, governmental intervention or simply limited due to inadequate coverage. This is where Satcube comes in to enable doctors, journalists and first response to establish a satellite internet connection in under a minute.
Satcube's goal is to provide highly portable satellite communication devices that can be used by anyone, anywhere. In order to make our products and service offerings even easier to use we are looking for one or more systems engineers to join us.
What is the job about?
As a Systems Engineer at Satcube, you'll primarily be working with three different areas: terminal development and testing, sales engineering, and as a support for our resellers and customers. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Terminal and component testing
• Answering technical questions internally and externally
• Supporting the sales organization
• Developing web tools for technical support, customer training and sales
• Solving customer issues
• Managing satellite networks
Why work with us?
• Be part of a fast-growing company in the space industry.
• Whilst working in a team you'll be getting responsibility from day one.
• Work with clients all over the world to solve their connectivity needs.
• Travel, network, and contribute to the global market that Satcube is a part of.
• We value our coworkers and therefore we also offer max "friskvårdsbidrag", private health insurance, and better pensions than standard.
Who should apply?
Someone who also wants to make communication easy! It is our goal to have people with a wide variety of skills in the team.
Possible experience or interest:
• Test
• Measurement
• Programming
• Networks
• Documentation
Required experience:
• A relevant bachelor, master's, or other technical degree.
• A positive mindset
• Great communication skills
Desired experience:
• Computer skills
• Great relationship builder
• Problem solving skills
• Ability to take initiative
• Cooperation and guidance skills
• Computer networking
We know one cannot know everything! A will to learn and improve is more important.
Questions?
All applications are considered in an ongoing manner, meaning that the position could be filled before the set deadline. If you have any questions regarding the position, please don't hesitate to reach out. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Who we are
Satcube AB is a scaleup working in the SATCOM industry, based in Gothenburg and with production in Karlstad. Consisting of a small but helpful and kind team that is revolutionizing the satellite communications industry. The core of the company is our lightweight satellite terminal, capable of providing high speed internet to any location on earth. This is done by sending radio waves 36000 km into space, aimed at a satellite that is only a couple of meters wide, before retransmitting the signal back down. Our advanced terminal then interprets this signal - an internet connection has been established!
