Systems Engineer

Why should you want this job?
You will be the trailblazer that takes concepts and ideas into reality. You will be the first to enter and the last to leave a project. You want this job because you want to use your technical knowledge and apply a holistic perspective to take complex problems to become functional solutions.
This means you will have the ownership of Systems or part systems and ensure that it upholds the set goals. You will coordinate between different projects and is the interface between areas of expertise.
But you will not do this alone. A team will be built around you. Projects and business areas will vary, but you will show what the group is supposed to achieve.
Build a career that you can be proud of
At Knightec, your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in complete control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
Skills needed
• A background as Mechanical Engineer.
• Experience in tasks regarding validation and verification of technical systems and products.
• Have a track record of being structured and orderly.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering with over 900 colleagues in Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together. Ersättning
