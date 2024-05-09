Production Engineering Lead
2024-05-09
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
As a Production Engineering Lead, you'll have an important function focused on optimizing assembly methods, processes, and equipment within the Production organization. Working hand in hand with Production management and R&D, you'll ensure seamless alignment with project targets, oversee design approvals, and conduct final tests, ensuring the utmost efficiency in both internal and external production processes. You will be part of the production unit and will be responsible for around 20 people with a focus on quality and performance targets.
As a Production Engineering Lead, you will also:
Champion a culture of safety, ensuring both you and your team work in a secure environment.
Inspire and nurture your team's growth with positivity and expertise in your field.
Take ownership and stay abreast of delivery plans to effectively meet deadlines and exceed targets.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the department, while managing financial and human resources responsibilities.
You'll be part of a dynamic team, working two shifts:
Morning Shift:
Monday to Friday
05:30 to 14:00
Evening Shift:
Monday to Thursday
13:00 to 23:30
Friday's off
You will start as a consultant with us at AFRY, with the ambition to transition into an employment position with the client after 6 months.
Qualifications
To be a good fit and thrive in the position of Production Engineering Lead, we believe you have:
Leadership experience in operational planning.
Competency in technical solutions, planning, and processes.
Background in manufacturing or related field.
Fluent proficiency in Swedish.
Ability to manage budgets and policy recommendations.
Experience in optimizing external production processes.
Positive attitude and strong interpersonal skills.
Initiative to drive departmental improvement.
Additional Information
Contact:
Sandra Mikaelsson
email: sandra.mikaelsson@afry.com
Last day to apply is June 5th.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
