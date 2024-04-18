Systems Design and Methods Lead
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your mission
A broad responsibility for the integration and design of the systems within the aircraft. You will lead a multi-functional design team covering design of all systems installations, along with supporting various certification and testing activities. You will have both technical and administrative responsibility for your team.
You will be responsible for ensuring your team's on-going technical coordination throughout the product development lifecycle with multiple systems teams and other key stakeholders. You will also conduct technical reviews, within your domain of responsibility, ensuring the engineering definition meets all stakeholder requirements.
You will have responsibility for developing the Systems Design and Methods team, including employee development, training, and mentoring, along with supporting department head with the building the team through hiring. You will set goals and objectives for your team, monitor team progress, and establish priorities aligned with company/program strategic planning.
You will oversee the development and ensure adherence to all System Design and Methods team processes/guidelines and company policies. You will also actively participate in program, design, and milestone reviews, as well as customer/supplier meetings and airworthiness/certification meetings with the authorities, ensuring certification, cost, schedule, and manufacturability requirement/goals are met.
You will have oversight and lead the team responsible for development, maintenance and dissemination of design methods and tools, which includes CAD and PLM.
You will report to the Head of Design and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- People leader with a compliance mindset, strong interpersonal skills, and collaborative mindset to work with cross-functional teams
- Minimum 15 years' experience in a system design position within an aerospace OEM company environment
- Minimum 3 years' experience in a technical leadership role, leading a team of design/integration engineers
- Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (prefer EASA CS 23 or 25, or international equivalent)
- Experience working in an EASA Part 21J DO or international equivalent is preferred
- Overseeing and coordinating activities of engineers and partner suppliers
- Proven strong ability for cooperation and teamwork
- Experience directly interacting with regulatory authorities
- High Proficiency in CAD and PLM tools (Catia V5/V6 and 3DX are preferred)
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry
Education
- Bachelor's degree in aerospace, aeronautical, mechanical similar discipline, or equivalent experience.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
