Systems Analyst
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Västerås
, Oxelösund
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support the concept development of a prototype Ground Combat Station for drone applications in a security-sensitive defense environment. The focus is to explore how the prototype should evolve by investigating suitable platforms and initiatives that can be leveraged as building blocks, and translating findings into practical next steps.
Job DescriptionAssess existing platforms and potential building blocks relevant to the Ground Combat Station concept
Analyze requirements and map them to platform capabilities and constraints
Investigate solution alternatives and document recommendations
Create prototypes and demo implementations to validate assumptions and concepts
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure concepts support planning, execution, and follow-up of battlefield assignments
Requirements3-7 years of relevant experience
Understanding of IT systems used in combat applications to plan, execute, and follow up battlefield assignments
Ability to evaluate and compare platforms against requirements and intended applications
Experience working in a hands-on way with prototyping and demo implementations
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveExperience with drone-related applications
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7036888-1785260". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9680022