Systems Administrator
Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Hällefors
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
In the ever-expanding world of digitizing, we secure the new society that emerges. Nexus' Smart ID solutions and IoT platforms are transforming how we perceive trusted identities. Our IT team plays a crucial role in ensuring we have the right tools and systems to ensure this transformation. We are now looking for a security focused System Administrator to strengthen the team. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
Per Stoltz, who is leading our Internal IT team, is now looking for a hands on and solutions focused System Administrator to strengthen the IT team. The role is located in Stockholm, but you will support all of Nexus (spread out in Europe and Asia). The IT team is located in three different offices. It is a small team and you will really get a chance to shine and develop together!
What will you be doing at Nexus?
As a System Administrator at Nexus you will work hands on in a broad IT-role and take care of the operations and maintenance of our IT systems. You play an important role in ensuring things run smoothly, are well documented and constantly improved.
All our Sys Admins have at least one focus area and for you, this would be IT security and Sec Ops. Topics you would manage would include
• Run the IT security area from an operational perspective (strategy and execution)
• Take responsibility of the federation and integration solutions
• Take the lead in IT projects within the IT security area (such as improvement project, Sectember/awareness activities, liaison with internal and external stakeholders etc)
• Sec Ops and maintenance of the IT systems and virtual data centers/clusters (Windows, Linux, Applications, Databases, etc.)
• Administration of cloud services (Office365 and Azure) and their further development
Nexus is a security company, and running a tight ship is business crucial for us, so you will have the ear of the organization and at the same time we expect you to tell us how we can improve.
We are acting as one team and help each other out, therefor you will also taking care of 2nd/3rd level support for our tech-savvy internal users.
You will work closely with all parts of the organization to ensure we have the right tools needed to succeed. This means you will follow up on new implementations or updates and be an available partner for all internal IT topics.
Who are you?
We think WHAT you have done is more important than how long you have done it, but since we have a pretty complex IT-environment it is important that this not your first rodeo! So a couple of years of experience is a must.
If you are an "old school" type of Sys Admin and gotten your hands dirty with a little bit of everything in the Sys Admin playbook, that's great. This means you have some ideas of network, server administration, backups and storage. At the same time, you feel most at home (and enjoys working) with the "top layer" of the Sys Admin cake - taking care of OS, applications, and the end-user functions of IT.
More than anything you are a security nerd of great portion! You have worked with Sec Ops before, keeping your-self up to date with the latest topics, being on-top on zero days, ensuring patch discipline etc. You also know, that the best security measure is the one that is used, so you know how to balance security and user friendliness.
You can be the most techie person on the planet, but if you don't get a kick from fixing stuff, you will not be happy at Nexus. You need to have this kind of fantastic personality where you get excited about opening Pandora's box, gazing in to the unknown. And you can't wait to roll up your sleeve and fixing the issues you find. It is also important that you enjoy teamwork and sharing knowledge (this is how we grow!) both within the IT team and to the whole organization. This means that you have good communication skills, and you know how to explain a complex problem in an easy way.
Last, but not least - as you will work with colleagues from different countries you need to be able to communicate in English unhindered (both written and verbally). If you also understand Swedish, this is a plus since it will help in dialogues with suppliers and other local stakeholders. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://www.nexusgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexus Kontakt
Per Stoltz +46705172892 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8071977