System Verification Engineer
2026-02-04
We are looking for a skilled and dedicated Test Engineer to join our team, focusing on leading Test System Development, Support and Maintenance.
Job Description: As a Test Engineer for Advanced HIL Simulators and Test Systems, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of automotive software through rigorous testing and maintenance. You will lead a team of engineers and collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop, implement, and maintain Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation systems and test strategies.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the development and maintenance of advanced HIL simulators/ Test systems used for software development testing.
• Manage and mentor a team of test engineers, providing guidance and support to achieve project goals.
• Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
• Ensure compliance with industry standards and best practices in automotive software testing.
• Stay updated with the latest advancements in HIL simulation technology and automotive software testing.
• Provide support and maintenance for HIL and Test Systems, ensuring their optimal performance.
• Collaborate with development teams to address and resolve defects in test systems.
• Continuously improve test system support processes and methodologies.
Qualifications:
• Strong leadership and team management skills.
• Proven experience in leading test teams as Test Leader.
• Proficiency in software testing methodologies and tools.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience with scripting languages (eg, Python, CAPL).
• Familiarity with ISO 26262 and other automotive safety standards.
• Knowledge of embedded systems and real-time operating systems.
Vector tool like CANoe, CANalyzer experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06
