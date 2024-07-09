System Verification Engineer
2024-07-09
Are you a Verification Engineer with a thirst for both practical and theoretical challenges connected to battery management testing? - Then join us and embark on an extraordinary adventure.
Introducing our team!
Today our team consists of passionate colleagues dedicated to verification and testing. We work in an open environment where our office is co-located with lab areas. The mission of our work is to ensure that the Battery Management System (BMS) is functioning correctly in regards of safety, performance, and functional requirements. The day-to-day work is primarily conducted in a Hardware in the Loop (HIL) environment where we define and perform tests. Additionally, we're constantly develop new test environments and rigs to meet the current and future testing demands.
The Role
In this job, your main responsibilities will be to perform battery software testing in the HIL rigs for our new battery products. You will take lead in one or several battery projects and work with updating and creating necessary test cases based on requirements for the specific project. You will further make necessary adaptation to HIL models and additional hardware needed to be integrated for you test object. Moreover, you will perform the tests, analyse and report findings to stakeholders.
To take on these responsibilities you need to be a person who thrives in taking responsibility and driving to deliver our commitments to projects. Since we are working closely with software development teams, suppliers and other functions we envision you as a good collaborator, who engages with others by listening, communicating and pushing your ideas forward.
Qualifications
You need to have a Bachelor or Masters in power electronics, electrical and electronics or similar. Since the role requires a deeper understanding of developing and testing the Battery Management System, you will need to have around five years of experience within relevant fields and be proficient in English.
Highly meriting is experience in:
• Worked as test engineer in dSpace HIL rigs with automation and control desk.
• Fault tracing - CAN log analysis
• Experience in Matlab/simulink
• Experience in software development or testing of battery management systems
• Experience from commercial vehicle or automotive product development
Why Volvo Group Electromobility?
Our electromobility organization is a fascinating and dynamic area for creative individuals who like to push boundaries and exploring new ideas. Here there is always room for creativity in solving complex issues and challenging the status quo. By joining us you'll get passionate colleagues committed to making a positive impact on the world and you as a person get to contributing with your skills to help us in our collective mission. There are constant innovations and improvements happening in the field and working with electromobility allows you to be at the forefront of these technological developments.
If this sounds interesting to you then please apply! And do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Marco Lind, Manager Battery Management System Verification,
Mail: Marco.lind@volvo.com
Last application date: August 11th, 2024.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
