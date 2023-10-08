System Verification Engineer
Do you want to be part of shaping the future of industrial automation? At Emerson, we drive innovation that makes the world safer and more sustainable. As world leader in high technology level solutions, we help our customers to make the right decisions, be smarter and solve their most difficult challenges.
For our Quality and Reliability department we are now looking for a System Verification Engineer with the focus to proactively ensure the right product quality through product performance and reliability testing on our level gauges and systems to secure a successful product launch. At our Innovation Centre in Sweden, you will be a core member in our cross-functional New Product Development (NPD) projects working closely with representatives from Engineering, Product Management, Operations and Supply chain.
Our System Verification Engineers are involved throughout the product life cycle, and with risk awareness, curiosity, and passion for technology we drive our mission with an analytical and systematic approach. As a department, it is our ambition to become world class in all that we do, and we are constantly focused on adopting new procedures and methods to fully deliver on our promise. While striving for success we focus on learning new things, supporting each other and having fun.
To secure product reliability we use our tailored labs and purposely built test installations. We strive to continuously improve quality of test through well defined and re-use of test cases, drive test automation and establish robust test setups. Safety is key, and we involve and consult external expertise when applicable.
Responsibilities
System Verification lead in New Product Development projects
Plan, prepare, execute, analyze, and report product testing with focus on reliability and performance
Provide verification expertise within the cross-functional NPD project organization
Lab responsibility, including proposing and implementing new instrumentation and equipment
Develop the test infrastructure including development of test methods, test automation and test cases
Requirements
For this position we see that you have
B.Sc. or M.Sc. or equivalent degree in relevant field
A few years of proven experience as per defined job responsibilities
Experience from working in test lab environment
Good English communication skills, both written and verbal
In addition, this experience would be meritorious:
Statistical test planning
Basic scripting
Experience of using quality tools within Six Sigma
Good communication skills in Swedish
We believe you will succeed in this role by using your valuable experience and positive approach to overcome current and future challenges. Ability to collaborate and solving complex problems in multi-functional teams will be key.
Additional Information
This position is located at our Innovation Centre in Mölnlycke.
Welcome with your application no later than 2023-10-20, but please note we follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy when we find the right candidate.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career site.
ABOUT US
Our Commitment to Our People
Across the globe, we are united by a singular Purpose: We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable.
We invest in our employees to ensure they have the marketplace knowledge, skills, and competencies to bring this Purpose to life while competing and leading in a global economy.
Our training programs focus on end-to-end development, from onboarding through senior leadership.
Our success is measured by the positive impact we make on people, our communities, and the world through our unwavering focus on environmental, social, and regulatory progress. Learn more about us!
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspires innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers.
This philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Emerson.
About emerson
Emerson is a leading global technology, software and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs.
Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.
Every day, our global workforce fulfills our unified Purpose and lives out the Values we hold close as an organization: Integrity, Safety & Quality, Support Our People, Customer Focus, Continuous Improvement, Collaboration, and Innovation.
Our Causes - Planet, Humanity, Champion, Inclusion and Future - shape, define and fuel Emerson's culture while inspiring our innovative spirit and driving our focus.
Whether you're an established professional looking for a career change, an undergraduate student exploring possibilities, or recently received your master's degree, you'll find opportunities with us. Join our team and start your journey today!
