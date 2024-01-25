Software Developer - Data Collection Core
2024-01-25
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
The industry is going through big changes - the transition to the smart and connected factory. In close interaction with customers worldwide, we create innovative, sustainable and business critical solutions for the assembly industry of the future. Our industrial ideas empower our customers to grow and drive society forward. This is how we create a better tomorrow.
The role
You are part of a cross functional team working close to customers and our market and quality functions. The team is responsible for delivering new features for collecting big data, supporting customers, and maintaining already released versions. Our product collects reliable data in complex production environments at customer sites. Together with the team, you develop high-quality software from initial idea to final product. Challenging problem solving will be part of your daily work in cooperation with your team.
The team works with the latest technologies, for example:
• NET Core, C#, Windows, Kubernetes, containers, RabbitMQ, SQL & PostgreSQL, Web API
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace.
To succeed, you will need
Experience in working with big data in a complex system. You are a team player with customer focus, who wants to embrace new challenges and take on new learnings. You are fluent in English and enjoy interacting and collaborating locally and worldwide. You have an academic degree in computer science or other relevant background.
You need to have senior experience in:
C# programming and .NET Core
Web and REST API
Databases and stored procedures
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior, and integrity. We offer opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
You are welcome to contact recruiting manager Åsa Hallström, asa.hallstrom@atlascopco.com
, for more information. We are looking forward to your application via our website!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
